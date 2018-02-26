Home > Gist > Metro >

Medical student of Abia State University commits suicide

Abia State University Medical student commits suicide over 'poor grades'

In spite the increasing rate of suicide in Nigeria, especially among students, the issue of depression is not yet getting the attention it deserves.

  • Published:
Suicide play

Suicide

(Times Live)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A medical student at the Abia State University has committed suicide for alleged academic failure.

The young man identified as Chukwudi, who was studying Optometry reportedly took his life over his inability to graduate for two years.

Some of his friends took to social media to express shock over Chukwudi's decision to commit suicide.

play A screen shot of the condolence messages by the friends of the decease (Instagram)

In spite the increasing rate of suicide in Nigeria, especially among students over poor grades, the issue of depression is not yet getting the attention it deserves.

There have been several incidents of students who took their lives over academic failure.

In October 2017, a 16-year-old student, Mercy Afolaranmi at Obafemi Awolowo University allegedly committed suicide because she had an E in a Chemistry test.

Medical student in Abia commits suicide over poor grades play Mercy Afolaranmi reportedly committed suicide because of her poor grade in Chemisty (Daily Post)

 

Before Afolaranmi, there was a case of Chinedu Iromuanya in Nasarawa State University who took his own life because of piled up carryovers.

ALSO READ: How OAU student drowned inside a hotel swimming pool

On Wednesday, October 4, 2017, Iromuanya allegedly drank poisonous substance suspected to be Sniper to protest his poor results.

Similarly, a final year student of Accounting at Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Benjamin Oghayerio in April 2010 committed suicide because of alleged carry-over courses.

Oghayerio was found hanging in his room.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Shocking MFM pastor slumps, dies during servicebullet
2 In Ogun Angry mob set truck ablaze for crushing man, 2 school children...bullet
3 Street Life Widow turned bus conductor relies on weed to deal with...bullet

Related Articles

Yaba College of Technology Tension over appointment of successor as Yabatech Rector bows out
Oluwamuyiwa Oluwagbemileke Frustrated Yabatech graduate commits suicide after failing to raise N50,000
Mercy Afolaranmi When parental pressure compounds academic rigour on campus
Federal Government Girls College, Langtang Security guard who pimps schoolgirls to strangers for N5000 exposed
OAU 100-level student allegedly commits suicide because of 'poor grade'
State Of The Schools 5 reasons Nigerian students perform better in foreign Universities
Pulse List 3 reasons students commit suicide over poor grades

Metro

The victim, Ajaga Catherine
Wicked World Woman found with vulva, left breast missing, undergoes life-saving surgery
Lord’s Chosen
The Chosen One Pastor reportedly overpowers robbers, seizes their guns
The suspect, Akinyemi Edgar Koja and his late wife
End Of The Wicked Husband on the run for strangling wife, finally arrested
World Cup FIFA trophy would be live in Lagos and Abuja!