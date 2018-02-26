Medical student of Abia State University commits suicide

news

A medical student at the Abia State University has committed suicide for alleged academic failure.

The young man identified as Chukwudi, who was studying Optometry reportedly took his life over his inability to graduate for two years.

Some of his friends took to social media to express shock over Chukwudi's decision to commit suicide.

In spite the increasing rate of suicide in Nigeria, especially among students over poor grades, the issue of depression is not yet getting the attention it deserves.

There have been several incidents of students who took their lives over academic failure.

In October 2017, a 16-year-old student, Mercy Afolaranmi at Obafemi Awolowo University allegedly committed suicide because she had an E in a Chemistry test.

Before Afolaranmi, there was a case of Chinedu Iromuanya in Nasarawa State University who took his own life because of piled up carryovers.

On Wednesday, October 4, 2017, Iromuanya allegedly drank poisonous substance suspected to be Sniper to protest his poor results.

Similarly, a final year student of Accounting at Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Benjamin Oghayerio in April 2010 committed suicide because of alleged carry-over courses.

Oghayerio was found hanging in his room.