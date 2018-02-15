news

A U.S medical doctor has been sentenced to a-235- year prison term after 260 patients comprising of women and children have testified that he had abused them sexually when they were under his care.

The 54-year-old Larry Nassar, until his incarceration was working in a hospital in Pedo, United States of America.

He was transported by a private jet to US Penitentiary Tucson to begin his prison term on Friday, according to the Daily Mail.

The news portal reported that “Nassar was listed as an inmate at US Penitentiary Tucson. A high-security facility that houses 1,387 inmates along with a 149-inmate minimum-security satellite camp in Pima County”.

He will be given prison clothing his name and registration number, 21504-040 embossed on it.