Home > Gist > Metro >

Medical doctor jailed for 235 years for raping 260 patients

Justice Medical doctor sentenced to 235 years imprisonment for raping 260 patients

54-year-old Larry Nassar, until his incarceration was working in a hospital in Pedo, United States of America. He was transported by a private jet to US Penitentiary Tucson to begin his prison term on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Medical doctor jailed for 235 years for raping 260 patients
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A U.S medical doctor has been sentenced to a-235- year prison term after 260 patients comprising of women and children have testified that he had abused them sexually when they were under his care.

The 54-year-old Larry Nassar, until his incarceration was working in a hospital in Pedo, United States of America.

He was transported by a private jet to US Penitentiary Tucson to begin his prison term on Friday, according to the Daily Mail.

play Medical doctor jailed for 235 years for raping 260 patients

 

READ MORE: Residents chase abortion doctor out of Wa

The news portal reported that “Nassar was listed as an inmate at US Penitentiary Tucson. A high-security facility that houses 1,387 inmates along with a 149-inmate minimum-security satellite camp in Pima County”.

play Medical doctor jailed for 235 years for raping 260 patients
 

He will be given prison clothing his name and registration number, 21504-040 embossed on it.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Painful Death Woman dies after consuming breast milk concoctionbullet
2 Controversy Veteran pastor says the Bible supports polygamy,...bullet
3 Child Abuse Chrisland reacts to alleged sexual assault of 2-year-old...bullet

Related Articles

Controversy Veteran pastor says the Bible supports polygamy, Christians have been misled
Radical President orders soldiers to rape women instead of shooting them

Metro

Sango worshipper.
Sand in Garri Man sends thunder to blog site for nearly ruining marriage proposal
A man made a 23-hour journey from Lagos to Kebbi just to propose to girlfriend.
'Love Nwantinti' Man makes 23 hours perilous journey for the love of his life
A Facebook user thinks the act of fornication is connected to witchcraft.
Valentine's Day Diaries From stranger to a lover - woman shares how she met future husband in a bus
Lagos court slams N100, 000 bail on accused over N6,000 toiletries theft
In Lagos Couple get N40,000 bail for allegedly defrauding landlady of N490, 000