Maths teacher carries out cleansing rites for marrying sister

Incest Teacher who married sister, apologises, carries out cleansing rites

Chiadi Ezeibekwe play

Chiadi Ezeibekwe defends his incestsexual marriage to sister
Chiadiakobi Ezeibekwe, a teacher who works in a secondary school in the Aguata LGA of Anambra state, has asked for forgiveness for marrying his 17-year-old sister, Chibuzor.

News reports have revealed that the 25-year-old as well as the rest of the Lewis Ezeibekwe family, have undergone a spiritual cleansing conducted by the Parish Priest of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Ekwulobia, Rev. Fr. Ignatius Onwuatuegwu, on Saturday, March 24, 2018.

According to the reports, the Ezeibekwes from Agba community in Ekwulobia, Aguata LGA of Anambra State, also cancelled the controversial marriage between the two siblings, declaring it null and void.

Punch reports that the priest, who read from 1 Peter 24:2 of the Bible, warned against incest, saying, “This issue does not concern only the family of Lewis, it concerns the entire Ekwulobia. We are in a world that has disintegrated. This cleansing is important for all of us and the entire country.

"We are here to make reparation for the sin that is already rampant in our society. I am particularly touched by this boy, Chiadi. When I came to Ekwulobia, I met him as a boy yearning for the things of God. "He was the leader of the block rosary group but here we are today. When I heard the story, I was taken aback. Only God knows what happened.”

Photos from the cleansing ceremony play

Photos from the cleansing ceremony

(instagram)

 

Prior to the commencement of the service, eight members of the Ezeibekwe family reportedly knelt down before the traditional ruler, traditional prime minister and elders of the community and apologised to the entire Agba  Ekwulobia clan.

Chiadikaobi also pleaded with the community people to forgive him for marrying Chibuzor.

“What we did was wrong and an abomination to our community. I feel pained in my heart.

"I did not do it because I was hungry for a woman or attracted to my sister. I apologise to everyone. I am very sorry for bringing all of you out here under the sun. Please forgive us.”

Punch also reports that seven girls said to be virgins, dressed in white, used seven palm frond branches to sweep the Ezeibekwe compound following the cleansing rites.

Recall that the mathematics teacher initially said that God had “sanctioned” the marriage to his sister. after he was called out over the act that is seen as incest.

According to the reports, angry youths burned down the church where the brother and sister were reportedly wedded.

The Sabbath church was reportedly located in the teacher’s compound.

At the time, the traditional prime minister, Gabriel Ezeukwu, said the angry youths had initially considered “subjecting the couple to rituals” as punishment.

He added that everyone was relieved to learn that the girl is not yet pregnant.

