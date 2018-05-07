A married employer appeared not to have a regard for his status having requested for sex from a job seeker.
The interaction occurred between the lady with the Twitter handle @hottdamii and a person named Yemi Adewale according to a screenshot.
In the conversation, Adewale appeared to have no regard for his status as a married man. He shrugged when the job seeker made this observation.
While most of her followers sympathized with her following her tweet expressing disappointment, a user, Chuxpeters, disagreed about her action sharing a screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation.
