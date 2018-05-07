Home > Gist > Metro >

Married man asks female job seeker for sex in exchange for "9 to 5"

Married man asks female job seeker for sex in exchange for "9 to 5"

A married employer appeared not to have a regard for his status having requested for sex from a job seeker.

  • Published:
A lady has revealed her encounter with a married man who offered to give her a job but only if she agrees to have sex with him.

A lady has revealed her encounter with a married man who offered to give her a job but only if she agrees to have sex with him.

A WhatsApp chat has captured a conversation between a man and a female job seeker who was asked for sex in exchange an employment.

The interaction occurred between the lady with the Twitter handle @hottdamii and a person named Yemi Adewale according to a screenshot.

Married man asks female job seeker for sex in exchange for "9 to 5"

 

In the conversation, Adewale appeared to have no regard for his status as a married man. He shrugged when the job seeker made this observation.

ALSO READ: Man offers 60k to lady celebrating birthday in return for sex

A Twitter user thinks sharing WhatsApp chat is wrong

While most of her followers sympathized with her following her tweet expressing disappointment, a user, Chuxpeters, disagreed about her action sharing a screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation.

ALSO READ: Lady who travelled to Delta for sex falls in the hands of ritual killers

A lady has revealed her encounter with a married man who offered to give her a job but only if she agrees to have sex with him.

Will you reveal a conversation you had with a person asking for sex on social media?»

