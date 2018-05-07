news

A WhatsApp chat has captured a conversation between a man and a female job seeker who was asked for sex in exchange an employment.

The interaction occurred between the lady with the Twitter handle @hottdamii and a person named Yemi Adewale according to a screenshot.

In the conversation, Adewale appeared to have no regard for his status as a married man. He shrugged when the job seeker made this observation.

A Twitter user thinks sharing WhatsApp chat is wrong

While most of her followers sympathized with her following her tweet expressing disappointment, a user, Chuxpeters, disagreed about her action sharing a screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation.