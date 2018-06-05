Married man arrested for repeatedly raping 5-yr-old girl

news

The police in Port Harcourt have arrested a married man accused of raping a 5-year-old girl repeatedly .

According to a Facebook User identified as Carolina Egwuata, the young girl was repeatedly raped by the young man whose identity remains unknown.

In a post she shared on Thursday, May 31, 2018, Egwuata revealed that the child was in her custody, expressing her anger at the fact that a man with a wife and child would take advantage of a minor in that way.

She also revealed that she would be working with FIDA to carry out tests that would both prove the rape as well as help them identify the culprit.

Thankfully, on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, Egwuata revealed that the pervert has finally been apprehended and is currently in police custody.

Mechanic Kidnaps And Repeatedly Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl For 5 Days

It is the end of the road for a randy automobile mechanic who allegedly kidnapped a 13-year-old girl and kept her as sex slave for five days, as he has been remanded in prison custody for the crime by a senior magistrate court in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The order was handed down to the 28-year-old man, Abdulkadir Salihu, by Mrs Joyce Abdulmalik of Lokoja Senior Magistrate Court 1, in her ruling on arraignment of the accused.

Salihu was arraigned on a two-count charge of kidnapping and rape, being offences contrary to Sections 273 and 283 of the Penal Code Law.

Prosecuting police officer, Corporal Ubi Ubana, told the court that one Adama Ibrahim of Galilee Street, Lokoja, reported the matter at the ‘A’ Division Police headquarters and Department of Criminal Investigation, Lokoja, on October 23, 2014.

According to the prosecutor, Ibrahim had, that on October 16, at about 1:25 pm, the victim who is his niece, was sent to buy Okro from Adankolo New Layout Market, when the accused enticed her into his house on Agbai Street.

The accused, who he said did this without the consent of her guardian, also had carnal knowledge of the victim without her consent.

He added that Salihu went further to lock up the girl in his room from October 16 to 20 of same month, to enable him have unfettered access to her.