Home > Gist > Metro >

Married man arrested for repeatedly raping 5-yr-old girl

Pedophile Police arrest man for raping 5-yr-old repeatedly

Egwuata revealed that the child was in her custody, expressing her anger at the fact that a man with a wife and child would take advantage of a minor in that way.

  • Published:
A woman is in trouble for helping her husband to rape a minor play

A woman is in trouble for helping her husband to rape a minor

(Wikimedia)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The police in Port Harcourt have arrested a married man accused of raping a 5-year-old girl repeatedly.

According to a Facebook User identified as Carolina Egwuata, the young girl was repeatedly raped by the young man whose identity remains unknown.

ALSO READ: 8-yr-old girl says later father's friend raped her repeatedly

In a post she shared on Thursday, May 31, 2018, Egwuata revealed that the child was in her custody, expressing her anger at the fact that a man with a wife and child would take advantage of a minor in that way.

She also revealed that she would be working with FIDA to carry out tests that would both prove the rape as well as help them identify the culprit.

See the post below:

 

Thankfully, on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, Egwuata revealed that the pervert has finally been apprehended and is currently in police custody.

Mechanic Kidnaps And Repeatedly Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl For 5 Days

It is the end of the road for a randy automobile mechanic who allegedly kidnapped a 13-year-old girl and kept her as sex slave for five days, as he has been remanded in prison custody for the crime by a senior magistrate court in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The order was handed down to the 28-year-old man, Abdulkadir Salihu, by Mrs Joyce Abdulmalik of Lokoja Senior Magistrate Court 1, in her ruling on arraignment of the accused.

Salihu was arraigned on a two-count charge of kidnapping and rape, being offences contrary to Sections 273 and 283 of the Penal Code Law.

Prosecuting police officer, Corporal Ubi Ubana, told the court that one Adama Ibrahim of Galilee Street, Lokoja, reported the matter at the ‘A’ Division Police headquarters and Department of Criminal Investigation, Lokoja, on October 23, 2014.

ALSO READ: 60-yr-old retired Police officer charged for raping two minors

According to the prosecutor, Ibrahim had, that on October 16, at about 1:25 pm, the victim who is his niece, was sent to buy Okro from Adankolo New Layout Market, when the accused enticed her into his house on Agbai Street.

The accused, who he said did this without the consent of her guardian, also had carnal knowledge of the victim without her consent.

He added that Salihu went further to lock up the girl in his room from October 16 to 20 of same month, to enable him have unfettered access to her.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is a Gist Reporter at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Double Hustle Police catch up with actress who runs prostitution...bullet
2 Life Of Struggle Trafficked Edo lady turned Europe prostitute laments...bullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Related Articles

Pervert In The Family 43-yr-old rapes 11-yr-old niece
Bad Egg Family publicly disowns daughter seeking license to marry lesbian partner
Jackpot Lady awarded $1B in damages after being raped as a teenager
In Jos Driver gets 4 years jail term for rape
Cursed 55-yr-old pastor flogged for abducting, impregnating 10-yr-old
Pervert Man arrested for turning underage sister-in-law into sex toy
Dangerous Love Muslim man bathes Christian girl in acid for refusing his advances
Pedophile "I prefer to have sex with little girls" - says arrested father-of-five
Crucify Him! Danfo driver arrested after defiling 7-yr-old girl
Funke Oshonaike Tennis star's tell-all of abuse will inspire but leave you in tears

Metro

Zambian girl reportedly resurrects from the dead 2 years later
Walking Dead Girl reportedly rises from the dead 2 years after being buried
Marco Ramirez, an American who duped 3 Nigerians in a Green Card scam has been abandoned by lawyer.
Hustler American who duped 3 Nigerians in Green Card scam abandoned by lawyer
Crowd of internet fraudsters to be deported from Ghana
Yahoo Boys Crowd of internet fraudsters to be deported from Ghana
White woman shoots black husband to death for beating cat
Worthless Death! White woman shoots black husband to death for beating cat