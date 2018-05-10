Home > Gist > Metro >

MAPOLY lecturer flogs grown-up student for coming late to class

Students of MAPOLY's Accounting department were treated to a rarity that saw a lecturer beat a student.

A male lecturer at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, shocked Accounting students of the school after beating a grown-up one for coming in late to class.

This caused a roar of laughter in the classroom as members processed the rare scenario.

Tertiary academic institutions are often seen as a place where undergraduates get to enjoy a level of independence but the lecturer had a different idea.

A caption included in a video by Instablog9ja's IG on Thursday, May 10, 2018, explained that the victim had refused to respond to the order of the teacher, instructing him to exit the class.

ALSO READ: Wicked frogmarch kills female pupil who arrived late to school

What Pulse readers think about corporal punishment in schools

Divided reactions have trailed a poll conducted by Pulse which sought to find out from readers if erring school students should be flogged by their teachers or be indulged when they misbehave.

A majority of our site visitors favoured the use of canes on disobedient learners as opposed to being left alone.

The responses were forwarded in the light of a tragic incident which led to the death of a female instructor, Odilinye Rita, who was assaulted by the mother of a pupil named Okafor Chinaza.

The corpse of a female being lifted by some students off a gurney. She was reportedly killed following an attack by the family of a student who was scolded for disobedience. play

The corpse of a female being lifted by some students off a gurney. She was reportedly killed following an attack by the family of a student who was scolded for disobedience.

(Vanguard News)

 

ALSO READ: A female teacher was beaten to death for scolding student

The incident which occurred on Wednesday, November 29, 2017, at the Starlight Secondary School, Ogidi, Anambra State, brought to the fore the lack of cooperation between educational institutions and parents, which has seen the latter object to the scolding of their children.

Rita was put at the receiving end of an undue violence after flogging the student who had refused to carry out an assigned task involving the cleaning of a classroom as indicated on a roster.

According to Vanguard News, Chinaza was rude and unwilling to heed correction given by the deceased, a behaviour that prompted some scolding.

I WAS HARRASED BY A NIGERIAN LECTURER (STORY TIME) | DIMMA UMEH
