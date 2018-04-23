Home > Gist > Metro >

Yoruba, Hausa clash leaving many injured

Yoruba, Hausa clash leaving many injured

The fight was between some followers of a masquerader who entered the Sabo area, where most of the Hausas reside.

  




(Guardian)
Many have been left injured with properties destroyed after a free-for-all fight ensued between the Yorubas and Hausas, yesterday, April 22, 2018, at Sabo, Akure, Ondo State.

Instablog9ja reports that the fight was between some followers of a masquerader who entered the Sabo area, where most of the Hausas reside.

2 killed in Jos clash between Igbos, Hausas





(instagram)

 

According to the reports, the followers allegedly attempted to disrupt business in the area.

Following resistance from the Hausas, a fight between both parties ensued.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, while confirming the incident, also revealed that the command has begun an investigation into the case.

Thankfully, no lives were lost in the fracas.

3 dead as Igbo and Hausa battle in Imo State

Another similar clash between the dueling ethnic groups left three dead after a brutal battle in Imo State.

The incident occurred at Akokwa community in Ideato Local Government Area of the state, where a northern man killed a girl, a woman and then himself.





(Nigerian Watch)

 

This reportedly led to reprisal attacks from the Igbos in which many were reported to have sustained high degree injuries according to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Enwerem.

He revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Two people dead, 40 houses burnt down, as communities clash

“Report to police showed that a yet to be identified northerner ran amok at Akokwa community and used weapons to attack and kill a girl and a woman and thereafter killed himself’’,Enwerem disclosed.

According to reports, the northern man, whose violent act has not been explained, chased the girl with a shovel.

Hoping for someone to rescue her, he reportedly ran to an elderly woman for protection, but this came to be of no use as the unidentified man killed the pair with a shovel.

