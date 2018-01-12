Man's leaking testicle explodes while having bath but he lived

news

While having a bath, the leaking testicle of David Worsley reportedly exploded but he is living fine.

This happened after he contracted the African salmonella while on a holiday in Tunisia.

Upon returning home following the expiration of his vacation, the 59 year old grandfather who is from Bolton, Lancashire, developed an excruciating pain in his genital which “exploded like a volcano” according to the Mirror UK.

“I woke up at about 5am with the most excruciating pain in my left testicle.

"I could barely move and I was in tears from the agony.

"I said to my wife Joanne, I’m really unwell’ and she called the doctor who advised I go into hospital immediately.

“I was in for ten days and the pressure continued to grow. It got so big that I needed to carry it around in my hands.

"It was the size of a grapefruit. I can’t even begin to explain the pain that I was in.

"And my temperature was off the scale.

"I continued to vomit and have diarrhoea but they sent me home after ten days with some antibiotics saying it would clear up and the swelling would go down but it never did.

“When I went back in for an ultrasound they said it had grown even bigger. The doctor told me she had never seen anything like it in her 20 year career.

“Despite this I was sent home again. I got in the bath and it just exploded. It literally went bang and that was it. When the doctor saw it later she said that it was like a volcano exploding.

"It was leaking so much that I had to get one of my grandchildren’s nappies and put it around it to stop the flow.

"There was no embarrassment at that point as I just wanted the pain to go away.

"When it happened I felt like a weight had literally been lifted from me, as I suppose it had. It was almost a relief that it had happened,” Worsely told the Mirror UK in an interview.

Despite a doctor's assurance concerning his condition, he still felt incomplete stating that a big part of his manliness went missing when he lost his left testicle.