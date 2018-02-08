Home > Gist > Metro >

Man whose leg permanently hangs in the air gets free surgery in Kogi

Touching Lives Corrective surgery offered to Nigerian man whose leg permanently hangs in the air

A physically challenged man has undergone a surgery sponsored by the Kogi state government to correct leg which hangs in the air.

  • Published:
The physically challenged man had his left suspended in the air until surgery. play

The physically challenged man had his left suspended in the air until surgery.

(Facebook)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A deformed man whose left leg permanently hangs in the air has enjoyed the goodwill of the Kogi State Government's healthcare initiative which has offered him access to a corrective surgery.

He is now recuperating thanks to the Kogi State Health Funds for Indigent Citizens, report says. Luck came his way after a woman named Petra Akinti Onyegbule brought attention to his plight via a Facebook post.

play Corrective surgery offered to Nigerian man whose leg permanently hangs in the air

 

“I saw this young man yesterday in a village near Ugbamaka, Olomaboro local government of Kogi State. I was touched. Is there nothing the medical world can do to his condition? From Barry Idakwo. Lokoja,” she wrote in a post published on Friday, July 21, 2017.

Onyegbule who is a Chief Press Secretary to Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, was able to gain the attention of Ahmed Attah, a key member in the government, described as a special assistant on Health to the state governor.

The latter quickly revealed plans to have the challenged man visit a surgeon for treatment.

“I can confirm to you that the young man is being expected in Lokoja today (he was expected Monday and yesterday actually, but the Secretary to his LGA who was supposed to have brought him was held up by some emergencies). Arrangements have already been concluded with the Orthopedic Surgeon who will attend to him once he gets here.

“This young man from Inele is going to be given a new lease on life.

“The Kogi State Health Funds for Indigent Citizens established by Governor Bello is accessible to those who really need it. And those who need it get it irrespective of tribe or religion," Attah disclosed according to reports.

Postby

ALSO READ: Meet Bettie Bee, a kitten born with two faces

Confirming the success of the procedure, Petra Akinti Onyegbule who expressed delight in a new post brought the light to some of the contributions of the Bello in building the state.

It appeared to be a glorification of the governor as opposed to encouraging a genuine desire to improve the lives of those afflicted by societal constraints.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Scandal Mortuary-man sleeps with corpse of dead celebrity - DNA test revealsbullet
2 Yahoo Plus Police round up Yahoo Boys engaged in spending blood moneybullet
3 Holy-Holy A hotel in Gombe state forbids sex on its premisesbullet

Related Articles

No Joke! Congo church heals members by a sip of beer
Thief! Housemaid begs for mercy as boss calls her out for stealing (Video)
Celine Dookhran Murder Man who allegedly raped and slaughtered niece was inspired by dead serial killer
Satanic Forces Jesus saves little boy swallowed by Keke Napep passenger turned python
Double Blessing Facebook user celebrates birth of multiple twins delivered by sisters
Heartbreak 3 weeks to wedding, groom finds bride in bed with best man
No Case Surgeon accused of damaging dead woman's intestine passes away
Racism is Real! Nigerian mom laments over son's experience in racist German school

Metro

Graphic Content
God Saved Them! Family suffer severe burns from gas explosion caused by phone vibration
A stranger who turned into a python reportedly swallowed a little boy in a Keke Napep.
Satanic Forces Jesus saves little boy swallowed by Keke Napep passenger turned python
Operatives of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad.
Professional Liar Fake lawyer nabbed while representing client in court
A man was paraded by community members based on an allegation of using fetish means to tie a woman's pregnancy.
'Juju' Community banish young man who tied woman's pregnancy in coffin