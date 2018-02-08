news

A deformed man whose left leg permanently hangs in the air has enjoyed the goodwill of the Kogi State Government's healthcare initiative which has offered him access to a corrective surgery.

He is now recuperating thanks to the Kogi State Health Funds for Indigent Citizens, report says. Luck came his way after a woman named Petra Akinti Onyegbule brought attention to his plight via a Facebook post.

“I saw this young man yesterday in a village near Ugbamaka, Olomaboro local government of Kogi State. I was touched. Is there nothing the medical world can do to his condition? From Barry Idakwo. Lokoja,” she wrote in a post published on Friday, July 21, 2017.

Onyegbule who is a Chief Press Secretary to Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, was able to gain the attention of Ahmed Attah, a key member in the government, described as a special assistant on Health to the state governor.

The latter quickly revealed plans to have the challenged man visit a surgeon for treatment.

“I can confirm to you that the young man is being expected in Lokoja today (he was expected Monday and yesterday actually, but the Secretary to his LGA who was supposed to have brought him was held up by some emergencies). Arrangements have already been concluded with the Orthopedic Surgeon who will attend to him once he gets here.

“This young man from Inele is going to be given a new lease on life.

“The Kogi State Health Funds for Indigent Citizens established by Governor Bello is accessible to those who really need it. And those who need it get it irrespective of tribe or religion," Attah disclosed according to reports.

Confirming the success of the procedure, Petra Akinti Onyegbule who expressed delight in a new post brought the light to some of the contributions of the Bello in building the state.

