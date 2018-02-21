news

A man with the Snapchat profile name, Mr Increase, appear not to be moved by a gesture of ex-girlfriend who tattooed his face on her arm .

The crisp image of the man appeared boldly on a light-skinned lady who seemed quite invested in the subject.

A short disclaimer scribbled on his Mr Increase's Snapchat was glaring proof that he was done with the relationship.

"Mr Increase is single just in case anybody pick up any girl you know me with from the street. You're free to have your way if is free no problem.

"If una agree for payment as well no problem pls pay for the services render because I am single," he wrote in a post.

Some men have however shown a commendable intent concerning their love interest.

Man makes 23 hours perilous journey for the love of his life

Everything went just as planned for Prince Roland Dosunmu, a man who embarked on a 23-hour journey from Lagos to Kebbi in order to propose to his girlfriend turned bride.

She said yes according to his comment on Twitter but it took a long while before the subject got to an enclosure of assurance.

As observed from his tweets posted on Valentine's Day February 14, 2018, a lot of frantic plans needed to be put in place.

ALSO READ: Homeless couple complete the inspiration for perfect Valentine's Day celebration

Like a serious minded fellow should, Dosunmu initiated the moves a day prior which was also his birthday.

What better gift that getting the buy-in of a woman one loves?

The love stoned man proposed to his girlfriend and it went super well raising no suspicion from the wife-to-be.