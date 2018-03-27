Man who stole 400k from rice dealer beaten black and blue

news

In Ibadan, Oyo State, a man who was accused of stealing N400,000 from a rice dealer, has received the beating of his life.

The thief, captured in a video, was seen glued to a bare ground while a group of men gave him a pummeling. He seemed helpless in the hands of the mob who gave him hits on different parts of his body.

Loud chatters heard at the scene reflected a mood of anger over the alleged theft but some social media users felt the violent reaction was a step too much.

On Instagram, ensuring that the spinal cord of the man stays intact seemed the main concern.

A man popularly known as the Crippled Thief has struck again at a book launch where he reportedly made away with an iPhone and Samsung phones .

This happened on Saturday, March 10, 2018, where gadgets belonging to a musical act who performed at the event were stolen.

Lola Shoneyin, the director of the annual Ake Book Festival, confirmed the incident in a help-seeking tweet aimed at arresting the stylish robber who was thought to have been apprehended on Thursday, November 23, 2017, at an activity organized by The Waterbrook Church, Victoria Island.

The police have already been notified about the development according to Shoneyin whose attention is set on how to get back the stolen items.

A tweet posted by the art lover on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 contained a video that portrayed the thief in the act.

"Do you know this man?

"Watch the man in blue jeans and light green shirt. No one knows who he is. He turned up at our book launch on Saturday and stole the performer's phones. An Iphone & Samsung.

"We've notified the police but we want the phones back. Pls DM me if you have info," Shoneyin expressed in a post.

The tweet, which has been shared 735 times at the time of writing this story, has seen a lot of comments from her followers who offered ideas aimed at apprehending the suspect.