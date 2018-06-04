Home > Gist > Metro >

Man who stabbed daughter in her sleep has been arrested

Update Police arrest man who stabbed daughter to death a day to her wedding

Oyinye's father identified as Cletus Aguluka, aged 60, was arrested by members of the community’s vigilante group.

Cletus Oguluka stabs his daughter to death a day to her wedding

Cletus Oguluka stabs his daughter to death a day to her wedding

Officers of the Anambra State police command have arrested the man that stabbed his daughter to death in her sleep on Thursday, June 1, 2018, in Osikwu village Awgbu.

Instablo9ja reports that the deceased identified as Oyinye Aguluka was to get married barely a day after she was murdered in cold blood.

According to the reports, Oyinye's father identified as Cletus Aguluka, aged 60, was arrested by members of the community’s vigilante group.

Father stabs daughter in the stomach and runs away play

A lady lays dead having gotten stabbed by her father.

(LIB)

 

The group apprehended him during his attempt to flee the village shortly after committing the murder.

The mother of the deceased, Georgina, who reportedly gave an update on the incident stated that the suspect returned home late on Thursday looking drunk.

He reportedly asked for his torch from his children but did not receive a satisfactory answer from them.

The family thought the issue was over and went to bed but they were up for a rude awakening.

“We thought he had forgotten about the torch until he woke up around 1 o’clock in the night, went inside his room and brought out a machete and stabbed Onyinye who was fast asleep,” Georgina said.

Cletus' younger brother, Sebastine Aguluka, said that the suspect had recently begun to molest almost every member of the extended family.

Confirming Sebastine's claims, the twin brothers of the deceased, Sochima and Chidera, stated that they had left home that night after seeing their father's behaviour, hoping to avoid giving him a reason to molest them.

