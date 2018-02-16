Man who smuggled $23,000 in birthday cake arraigned in Lagos

news

An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, has arraigned a man named Dim Chukwuneye Williams who allegedly smuggled $23,000 in a birthday cake, from the United States of America.

He appeared before Chief Magistrate, Mrs. A.O. Ajibade, on Thursday, February 15, 2017. Punch News reported that the accused is standing trial for "two counts of attempting to procure the commission of acts and unlawful smuggle".

Williams reportedly submitted a not-guilty plea in response to allegations leveled against him.

Inspector Oladele Adebayo, who is the prosecutor on the case told the court that the accused committed the offence on Thursday, February 8, 2018.

Ajibade who adjourned the case until March 16, granted the accused bail in the sum of N2 million.

Under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Central Bank of Nigeria has introduced tactics that have made it stringent to launder money.

This is possibly why a Williams resorted to using the sweet dessert to transport the huge sum.

Fraud appears harder under Buhari's Nigeria

A 'Yahoo boy' , Fidelis Iruedo has been apprehended by representatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), while trying to withdraw a sum of £30,000 from a bank in Abuja.

The arrest was made on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, according to local media. Iruedo had reportedly acquired the amount through an Internet romance scam carried out against a citizen of the United Kingdom.

A petition submitted to the anti-graft body by the Nigerian High Commission, London on behalf of the victim Alan Digweed, had ensured his arrest.

It was alleged that he met the UK man on a dating site match.com while pretending to be a woman named Tracy Anderson under whose name he secured a British passport.

According to reports, items recovered from the suspect include "several scam letters, 3 flash drives, 1 iPhone and a laptop computer."