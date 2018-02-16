Home > Gist > Metro >

Man who smuggled $23,000 in birthday cake arraigned in Lagos

'Ogbologbo' Man who allegedly smuggled $23,000 in birthday cake arraigned in Lagos court

Dim Chukwuneye Williams was accused of money laundering. One of the charges leveled against him includes unlawful smuggling.

  • Published:
Dim Chukwuneye Williams was arraigned for concealing the sum of $23,000 in a birthday cake. play

Dim Chukwuneye Williams was arraigned for concealing the sum of $23,000 in a birthday cake.

(Pinterest)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, has arraigned a man named Dim Chukwuneye Williams who allegedly smuggled $23,000 in a birthday cake, from the United States of America.

He appeared before Chief Magistrate, Mrs. A.O. Ajibade, on Thursday, February 15, 2017. Punch News reported that the accused is standing trial for "two counts of attempting to procure the commission of acts and unlawful smuggle".

Williams reportedly submitted a not-guilty plea in response to allegations leveled against him.

Inspector Oladele Adebayo, who is the prosecutor on the case told the court that the accused committed the offence on Thursday, February 8, 2018.

Ajibade who adjourned the case until March 16, granted the accused bail in the sum of N2 million.

Under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Central Bank of Nigeria has introduced tactics that have made it stringent to launder money.

This is possibly why a Williams resorted to using the sweet dessert to transport the huge sum.

Fraud appears harder under Buhari's Nigeria

A 'Yahoo boy', Fidelis Iruedo has been apprehended by representatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), while trying to withdraw a sum of £30,000 from a bank in Abuja.

An internet fraudster, Fidelis Iruedo was arrested for a scam involving the sum of £30,000. play

An internet fraudster, Fidelis Iruedo was arrested for a scam involving the sum of £30,000.

(Instagram)
 

The arrest was made on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, according to local media. Iruedo had reportedly acquired the amount through an Internet romance scam carried out against a citizen of the United Kingdom.

A petition submitted to the anti-graft body by the Nigerian High Commission, London on behalf of the victim Alan Digweed, had ensured his arrest.

It was alleged that he met the UK man on a dating site match.com while pretending to be a woman named Tracy Anderson under whose name he secured a British passport.

ALSO READ: Nigerian men who marry white women for visas

According to reports, items recovered from the suspect include "several scam letters, 3 flash drives, 1 iPhone and a laptop computer."

He is expected to be arraigned in a court of law as soon as investigations are concluded.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Controversy Veteran pastor says the Bible supports polygamy, Christians...bullet
2 Painful Death Woman dies after consuming breast milk concoctionbullet
3 iPhone Slay Queen shows how each type of iPhone warrants different...bullet

Related Articles

Yahoo Plus Police round up Yahoo Boys engaged in spending blood money
Thank God! Yahoo boys who reportedly killed their grandmother for money rituals arrested in Edo State
Bad Name Nigerians roast Australian Imam on social media for fraud allegation
Satanic Forces Jesus saves little boy swallowed by Keke Napep passenger turned python
'Juju' Community banish young man who tied woman's pregnancy in coffin
Pulse Opinion Superstitious Nigerians need to get out of jail created by their minds
Men of God? Alfa, pastor arrested with human body parts
Demonic People Eyes of 2-yr-old child gouged out in suspected ritual murder

Metro

A grandmother got a chance to nurse a set of twins made possible through her dead son's sperm.
Death Brings Life Grieving mom gets twins from dead son's sperm
Jungle justice given to a man who used snake to rob.
Magical Thief Snake beheaded for stealing phones and money in New Benin Market
Broken bottle was used to almost snuff life out of a man by his friend
In Lagos Auto mechanic, 24, docked for allegedly stabbing man with broken bottle
 
In Lagos Court rejects wife’s prayer for marriage dissolution, reconciles couple