A man, Christian Musendiku, who reportedly chopped grandmother, Maria Ogabi, to death with a cutlass, has been arraigned at the Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

His plea was however not taken at first court appearance according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The accused is to be remanded at the Ikoyi Prisons until next arraignment scheduled for Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

The order was given by Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Adegite, who is reportedly expecting a recommendation from the office of the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Musendiku allegedly committed the murder on Monday, April 2, 2018, at a location, No. 3, Erelu Street, Ato-Awori, Ijanikin, Lagos.

The accused hated grandmum's several complaints about smoking habit

Musendiku Christian, described as an Indian hemp addict, reportedly murdered his grandmother, Ogabi, who made complaints about his smoking habit.

The suspect who had just returned from prison lived with the deceased at her residence in Ishagira village, Ijanikin.

A report published by Punch News on Monday, April 9, 2018, disclosed that the victim, 80-years-old, was murdered in her sleep.

SP Chike Oti, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident in a statement.

“The police received a report that the 80-year-old woman was hacked to death by the grandson, Musendiku Christian, at their residence.

“A police team visited and photographed the scene of the incident.

"The corpse was removed and taken to the general hospital mortuary, Badagry, for autopsy. The exhibit was recovered and the suspected arrested," says Oti whose comments trailed one given by an anonymous source.

According to Punch, late Maria Ogabi died from machete wounds believed to have been inflicted by her grandson who left her in a pool of blood.

Her corpse has been transferred to a mortuary at the Badagry General Hospital mortuary.

“He is on drugs and well known for taking hemp. He has been living with the grandmother for a long time. I don’t know where his parents live.

"The grandma always warned him against smoking hemp, but he would not listen.

“In the early hours of Saturday, April 2, there was a distress call from their apartment.

"When people got to the place, the woman was found in a pool of blood with machete injuries on her body. She died on the spot.

“The case was reported to the police at the Ijanikin division and he was arrested. He just came back from prison,” a witness mentioned in a Punch News report.