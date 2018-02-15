Home > Gist > Metro >

Man who accused girlfriend of fornicating makes u-turn

Na Wa! Man who accused girlfriend of sleeping with Lebanese sugardaddy makes U-turn

Emeka Eze earlier accused girlfriend of having an affair with Lebanese sugar daddy but later changed his mind.

  • Published:
The couple only had three weeks to their wedding before the groom caught his wife-to-be in bed with his best man. play

A man who alleged that his girlfriend cheated on him has put the case to rest.

(Vivalasgidi)
A man named Emeka Eze, who accused girlfriend of sleeping with a Lebanese sugar daddy has retracted his statement.

He earlier released a video that saw a young lady cry for help from a room. A masculine voice believed to Eze's was heard directing abusive words at the unnamed woman.

His comments expressed a great deal of anger having made the journey from Lagos to Warri, and discovered his girlfriend had been unfaithful in his absence.

The narrator who also goes by the name 'Cashnairalomo' on Twitter, revealed that the lady felt upset that he appeared unannounced.

"I left Lagos to see my GF in Warri without calling her without knowing that she already had an appointment with her Lebanese sugar daddy..

"Wen she saw me she was really upset, she asked me why I didn't tell her b4 coming.. her Lebanese sugar daddy keep calling that he was waiting for her," write Eze.

He however denied having a confrontation with the girlfriend in a recent post on Twitter. Eze insisted that he had settled with his lover while appealing to his followers to quit the negative vibe.

Shock as man finds out groom finds bride in bed with best man

In just about three weeks to his wedding, an unidentified man reportedly caught his best man in bed with his bride, leaving him in a distraught state following the discovery.

This came after intense rumours linking the trusted pair to an affair.

According to a Twitter user, Mother Confessor, a close friend of the groom raised suspicion concerning the betrayers, who had been sleeping with each other long before they were caught.

A Twitter user, Mother Confessor, narrated how her friend's fiancée cheating on him with his best man three weeks to their wedding. play

(Twitter)

 

The husband-to-be, who was in Abuja prior to the event decided to make a trip down to Lagos to confirm what he had heard about concerning his best friend and prospective wife.

His visit proved to be a disappointment - certainly not what he had hoped for when he walked into a bed room and found the duo curled up in an embrace.

ALSO READ: Man escapes death after getting caught having sex with son's wife

Mother Confessor who described herself as a friend of the heartbroken man posed a question on Twitter to help the latter in a decision regarding how to deal with the issue.

