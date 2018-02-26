Home > Gist > Metro >

Man stabs his 4 kids, sister-in-law, commits suicide

In Anambra Man commits suicide after killing 5 family members

The Divisional Police Officer of Awada, Mr Martin Chijioke, said the police command had begun investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the murder.

  • Published:
Man commits suicide after killing 5 family members play

A mourner.

(TheCable)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Police have confirmed that a middle aged man, Stephen Nnadiogo, has committed suicide by drinking poison after stabbing his four children and sister-in-law to death at Awada  area of  Onitsha in Anambra.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, the Divisional Police Officer of Awada, Mr Martin Chijioke, said the police command had begun investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the murder.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect, after committing the murder, took poison and died,” Chijioke said.

Eyewitnesses, however, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident occurred at about 8.00 p.m. at the residence  of the suspect at 21B Ntueke street, Awada Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area.

The source said the suspect’s wife was not at home when the incident occurred while the house another maid reportedly ran away when the incident occurred.

ALSO READ: Man hires assassin to murder rich family to inherit wealth

“It was the cry of the house maid that alerted residents of the area. We have never seen this type of incident before,” the witness said.

Another eyewitness said the suspect had been taken to psychiatric hospital several times and had shown signs of recovery before the dastardly incident.

The police later took the bodies of the victims and the suspected murderer to a mortuary.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Shocking MFM pastor slumps, dies during servicebullet
2 In Ogun Angry mob set truck ablaze for crushing man, 2 school children...bullet
3 Street Life Widow turned bus conductor relies on weed to deal with...bullet

Related Articles

Son of the Devil Pastor murders pregnant girlfriend, church member and baby
Burnt To Death Mother perishes in mosquito coil fire alongside 4 children
Devil Orphans rescued from HIV-positive grandmother who blames them for disease
Wife Killer Bloated corpse of woman murdered by husband float on Lagos Lagoon
Chicken Change Security guard stabbed to death over N1000 tip
Prodigal Son Man hires assassin to murder rich family in order to inherit wealth
Shocking MFM pastor slumps, dies during service

Metro

Man being kissed by two ladies he married at the same time.
Double Double Man who married two ladies at a go covered up in kisses
Woman who confessed killing first husband is planning her next kill with current partner.
Serial Killer Woman who murdered first husband by rubbing poison on vagina plans death of second
A man who lied about being sick walked into a new job interview to find his boss. The latter had been kind enough to offer him a 2-day sick leave after learning about his poor health.
Moonlighting Employee who called in sick at work meets boss on panel of new job interview
Consumer goods company celebrates 25 years in Nigeria
Procter & Gamble Consumer goods company celebrates 25 years in Nigeria