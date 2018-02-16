Home > Gist > Metro >

Man stabs French tourist to death after dangerous drug mixture

Science Student Man stabs French tourist to death after mixing cocaine with booze

A delivery service man, Nicholas Foy killed a tourist after taking too much alcohol and cocaine.

  • Published:
Nicholas Foy killed a tourist on the street and threatened other people. play

Nicholas Foy killed a tourist on the street and threatened other people.

(Daily Star)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A French tourist has been stabbed to death by a delivery service man, Nicholas Foy after taking some dangerous drug combination that saw him ingest 4.5grams of cocaine and other drinks.

Foy who has been arraigned in court reportedly inserted a knife into the stomach of Laurent Volpe, 49, who was on a visit to his family. The incident which occurred in Eltham, South East, London.

"Do you want some?," the accused had told pedestrians who saw him randomly target the deceased.

Susanne Alavi, the prosecutor on the case told the court that Foy could not control his anger after consuming dangerous drug substances. He reportedly blamed his action on the amount of intoxicating intakes prior to the murder.

“Laurent Volpe was on his way to see his family and happened to walk past Foy who indiscriminately selected him as his victim.

“During his trial, Foy blamed his behaviour on the sheer amount of drink and drugs he had consumed.

"However, he conceded that when he combined these substances, he could not control his violent and aggressive temper.

“Yet he chose to take this dangerous cocktail before stabbing Mr. Volpe to death.

“This was a callous and, in the event, unsuccessful way of seeking to absolve himself of responsibility.

“I would like to thank the many witnesses, including Mr. Volpe’s family, who came forward and gave evidence in court.

“I hope this sentence provides some comfort for them and Mr. Volpe’s friends. Our thoughts are with them," Prosecutor Alavi expressed while addressing the court.

ALSO READ: Man stopped from killing son who tried to murder him in dream

play Man stabs French tourist to death after dangerous drug mixture

 

According to reports, Foy took "five pints of lager, a litre of Jack Daniels whiskey and rum, and taken up to four-and-a-half grams of cocaine before leaving the house at 6.45pm."

Judge Sarah Munro revealed that the accused had unknowingly consumed the strong combination despite knowing the potential harm.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Controversy Veteran pastor says the Bible supports polygamy, Christians...bullet
2 Valentine's Day Gift 20-year-old girl takes loan to buy Mercedes car...bullet
3 iPhone Slay Queen shows how each type of iPhone warrants different...bullet

Related Articles

Painful Death Woman dies after consuming breast milk concoction
Demonic Temper Man kills pregnant neighbour who asked “Why aren't you getting married?”
'Juju' Community banish young man who tied woman's pregnancy in coffin
Demonic People Eyes of 2-yr-old child gouged out in suspected ritual murder
Human Cruelty Pastor turns monster to protect son from future babymama
Deadly Superstitions Man stopped from killing son who tried to murder him in dream
Addict! Nigerian lady confesses strong love for sex
'Ogbologbo' Man who allegedly smuggled $23,000 in birthday cake arraigned in Lagos court

Metro

A grandmother got a chance to nurse a set of twins made possible through her dead son's sperm.
Death Brings Life Grieving mom gets twins from dead son's sperm
Jungle justice given to a man who used snake to rob.
Magical Thief Snake beheaded for stealing phones and money in New Benin Market
Dim Chukwuneye Williams was arraigned for concealing the sum of $23,000 in a birthday cake.
'Ogbologbo' Man who allegedly smuggled $23,000 in birthday cake arraigned in Lagos court
Broken bottle was used to almost snuff life out of a man by his friend
In Lagos Auto mechanic, 24, docked for allegedly stabbing man with broken bottle