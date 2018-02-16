Man stabs French tourist to death after dangerous drug mixture

news

A French tourist has been stabbed to death by a delivery service man, Nicholas Foy after taking some dangerous drug combination that saw him ingest 4.5grams of cocaine and other drinks .

Foy who has been arraigned in court reportedly inserted a knife into the stomach of Laurent Volpe, 49, who was on a visit to his family. The incident which occurred in Eltham, South East, London.

"Do you want some?," the accused had told pedestrians who saw him randomly target the deceased.

Susanne Alavi, the prosecutor on the case told the court that Foy could not control his anger after consuming dangerous drug substances. He reportedly blamed his action on the amount of intoxicating intakes prior to the murder.

“Laurent Volpe was on his way to see his family and happened to walk past Foy who indiscriminately selected him as his victim.

“During his trial, Foy blamed his behaviour on the sheer amount of drink and drugs he had consumed.

"However, he conceded that when he combined these substances, he could not control his violent and aggressive temper.

“Yet he chose to take this dangerous cocktail before stabbing Mr. Volpe to death.

“This was a callous and, in the event, unsuccessful way of seeking to absolve himself of responsibility.

“I would like to thank the many witnesses, including Mr. Volpe’s family, who came forward and gave evidence in court.

“I hope this sentence provides some comfort for them and Mr. Volpe’s friends. Our thoughts are with them," Prosecutor Alavi expressed while addressing the court.

According to reports, Foy took "five pints of lager, a litre of Jack Daniels whiskey and rum, and taken up to four-and-a-half grams of cocaine before leaving the house at 6.45pm."

Judge Sarah Munro revealed that the accused had unknowingly consumed the strong combination despite knowing the potential harm.