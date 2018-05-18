Home > Gist > Metro >

Man slow as tortoise after taking too much Tramadol

Drug Problem Man struggles to walk after taking too much Tramadol [Video]

Walking smartly seemed a big difficulty for a man who reportedly had an overdose of Tramadol.

  Published:
Tramadol has had a slow effect on a Ghanaian youngster who appeared to be sleep walking after taking too much of the drug substance. play

Tramadol has had a slow effect on a Ghanaian youngster who appeared to be sleep walking after taking too much of the drug substance.

(Instablog9ja)
A Ghanaian man has found difficulty in moving after having an overdose of Tramadol.

This was captured in a footage shared by Instablog9ja on Friday, May 18, 2018.

Man struggles to walk after taking too much Tramadol (Instablog9ja)

 

In the video showed a male drug user who seemed to have lost the ability to walk smartly.

A sluggish movement highlighted the impact an overconsumption of the intoxicant has had on the man.

The well-being of individuals like him proved to be one of the things worthy of attention in recent BBC documentary, "Sweet Sweet Codeine".

ALSO READ: Rehab centers now home to Nigerian youths addicted to codeine

Codeine syrup condemns young man to abattoir scavenger in Maiduguri

The life of young man has seen a rapid decline due to an addiction to codeine.

A Facebook user, Mohammed Ciroma, expressed this in a post shared on Saturday, April 28, 2018.

In Ciroma's post captured a bare-chested individual who was seen walking a street in Maiduguri while wearing a tattered pants.

play

"This young man is at the abattoir in maiduguri. He was a hard working fellow, before becoming a victim of drug abuse, namely, codeine syrup.

"From making a clean living to a life of scavenging as the result of a drug abuse," writes Ciroma.

His poor physique announced a need for an urgent care.

A well prepared meal seem a good way to start for the challenged man who had things going well for him until he grew an addiction for codeine.

