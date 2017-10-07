Man sentenced to death over murder, armed robbery

An Ado-Ekiti High Court, on Friday, October 6, sentenced one Kolawole Oluwasola to death by hanging for armed robbery and murder.

Justice John Adeyeye, who found Kolawole guilty of armed robbery and murder, held that the prosecution had proved the case beyond any reasonable doubt.

The judge said that during investigation, the accused made a confessional statement and took the police to the scene of the crime, where the decomposing body of Ismaila was found.

He said that the State Counsel, Mrs Bunmi Ajumobi, called six witnesses to prove while the counsel for the defendant, Mrs Amina Baderinwa, also called the defendant, who gave evidence in his own case.

Adeyeye said that from the evidence before the court, Kolawole would face the supreme punishment prescribed for the offence of murder and armed robbery.

He held that the offence of armed robbery and murder were both punishable by death upon conviction.

“I, therefore, condemn the accused to death by hanging,” he said.

Kolawole committed the offence on April 13, 2016 at Sabo Area, Aramoko-Ekiti.

He was arraigned for stabbing one Yahaya Sumaila and also strangulated him to death.

Kolawole was also docked for snatching the victim’s motorcycle and thereafter ran to Ibadan.

Nemesis, however, caught up with the accused when the police arrested him for possession of a suspected stolen motorcycle.