The Enugu State Police Command is currently investigating the alleged killing of a man by his son in the Ojinato area of the state.

In a statement released by the command's spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, it was revealed that the incident took place on Friday, May 4, 2018.

According to the statement, the name of the suspect is yet to be ascertained but the investigation into the case continues.

It also revealed that the deceased, Pa Nathaniel Chukwuemerie, aged 83, hailed from Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He was reportedly killed by his son identified simply as `The Boy’.

The statement also revealed that Chukwuemerie, who resides at Ojinato community was killed when his son hit his head with a pestle over an issue that is yet to be established .

It also noted that the victim was rushed to nearby hospital by sympathizers where he was later confirmed dead.

The corpse has since been deposited at the Oji River General Hospital morgue.

“The suspect has been nabbed although information from a source closer to the place of the incident revealed that before the incident, the suspect had been behaving abnormally suggesting mental illness,’’ the statement added.

Deranged man murders father in Imo

A 28-year-old man identified as Emmanuel Ekweogu, has been arrested by the Imo State Police Command for allegedly using a shovel to beat his father, Ifeanyi Ekweogu, to death.

According to Eastern Heartland News, the incident happened in Ugbelle community in Ideato South Local Government Area of the state on Monday, October 9, 2017, where the young man said to be mentally challenged, murdered his father because he corrected him.

It was gathered that the deceased had tried to stop Emmanuel from leaving the house with his mother’s bible which he intended to destroy but in annoyance, the suspect picked up a quarrel with his father.

In the process, he reportedly picked up a shovel with which he hit his father several times on the head leading to his death.

After killing his father, it was gathered that Emmanuel attempted to run away but was apprehended by the youths of the community after his mother raised an alarm. He was then tied up and handed over to the police and is now in detention as investigations have begun.