Home > Gist > Metro >

Man remanded in prison over motorcycle theft

Good For You 27-yr-old man remanded in prison over gunpoint motorcycle theft

The court heard that the accused conspired with others at large to steal a motorcycle with registration no. Ogun FFF 416 VM, belonging to Mrs Shodiya Oluwakemi.

  • Published:
Court gavel. play

Court gavel.

(Press)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 27-year-old man, Umar Ali, who allegedly robbed a man of his motorcycle valued at N250, 000 at gunpoint at President Muhammadu Buhari Estate, is to cool his heels in prison until November, an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court ruled on Friday, October 6.

Magistrate Aliu Soneye, who gave the order, said the accused should remain behind bars  pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The accused, whose address is unknown, is standing trial on a two-count charge of robbery and conspiracy.

Ali, however, pleaded not guilty.

The accused committed the offences on Oct.1 at 9. 13 p.m. at President Muhammadu Buhari Presidential Estate on Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway, Police Prosecutor Famous Edigbue told the court.

He said the accused conspired with others at large to steal a motorcycle with registration no.  Ogun FFF 416 VM, belonging to Mrs Shodiya Oluwakemi.

He alleged that the accused also robbed Ibraheem Ogunbode, the motorcyclist, at a gunpoint.

The offences contravened Sections 6(b) 1(2) (a) of the Robbery and Firearms (special provision) Act,  Laws of the Federation 2004.

The case was adjourned until November 17  for mention.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Weflo Nigerian artiste who cruised a Limousine last month, spotted...bullet
2 Sweet Death Epileptic woman dies during marathon sex with married manbullet
3 The Evil Women Do... Man dies after bumping into wife who traveled...bullet

Related Articles

Good Riddance Man to die by hanging for murder, armed robbery
Sun Newspapers Police on the hunt for killers of press company's sales rep
Thief No Be Work Court remands man in prison over alleged theft of motorcycle
In Ondo Court remands 2 men for alleged motorcycle theft
Good Riddance 8 suspects arraigned for alleged theft, Indian hemp possession
Hunger in the Land Father of 5 arrested for stealing plantain
End Of The Road Notorious armed robbery gang arrested after killing night guard
Do Me, I Do You "I stole motorcycle because someone stole mine" – Cyclist
Too Bad, So Sad Man bags 2 years imprisonment for stealing motorcycle

Metro

A bus conductor doing his job.
In Lagos 'One-chance' robbers bag 14 years imprisonment
A stethoscope
In The Bag Court slams N500,000 bail on suspected quack doctor
Hangman's noose
Good Riddance Man to die by hanging for murder, armed robbery
court gavel
In Abeokuta Man in court over alleged theft of cat fish worth N40,500