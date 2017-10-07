Man remanded in prison over motorcycle theft

A 27-year-old man, Umar Ali, who allegedly robbed a man of his motorcycle valued at N250, 000 at gunpoint at President Muhammadu Buhari Estate, is to cool his heels in prison until November, an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court ruled on Friday, October 6.

Magistrate Aliu Soneye, who gave the order, said the accused should remain behind bars pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The accused, whose address is unknown, is standing trial on a two-count charge of robbery and conspiracy.

Ali, however, pleaded not guilty.

The accused committed the offences on Oct.1 at 9. 13 p.m. at President Muhammadu Buhari Presidential Estate on Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway, Police Prosecutor Famous Edigbue told the court.

He said the accused conspired with others at large to steal a motorcycle with registration no. Ogun FFF 416 VM, belonging to Mrs Shodiya Oluwakemi.

He alleged that the accused also robbed Ibraheem Ogunbode, the motorcyclist, at a gunpoint.

The offences contravened Sections 6(b) 1(2) (a) of the Robbery and Firearms (special provision) Act, Laws of the Federation 2004.

The case was adjourned until November 17 for mention.