Man remanded in jail for domestic violence

The Police on Friday arraigned a 25-year-old motor boy, Isiaka Abiodun, who allegedly beat up a girl to pulp for refusing to go out with him before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The accused was arraigned before the Magistrate, Mrs O.I Raji, on a charge of assault.

Abiodun, who resides at Agbede, Ibadan in Oyo State, pleaded not guilty and was admitted to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties.

Raji ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

According to the prosecutor, Sgt. Yomi Egunjobi, the accused committed the offence on December 14 at Ikeja, Lagos.

He said that the accused beat up Miss Success Enebe for refusing his proposal.

“The accused asked Miss Enebe out but she refused his proposal. Few days later, the accused attacked her using a plank and injured her on the head.

“After the attack, the accused ran away, leaving Miss Enebe bleeding from her injuries.” Egunjobi said.

He said the offence contravened Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015(Revised).

The section stipulates three years imprisonment for assault.

The case was adjourned until January 9 for mention.