Home > Gist > Metro >

Man remanded in jail for domestic violence

Violent Love Man in court for beating girl to a pulp for refusing to go out with him

Abiodun, who resides at Agbede, Ibadan in Oyo State, pleaded not guilty and was admitted to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties.

  • Published:
Domestic Violence play

Domestic Violence

(instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Police on Friday arraigned a 25-year-old motor  boy, Isiaka Abiodun, who allegedly beat up a girl to pulp for refusing to go out with him before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The accused was arraigned before the Magistrate, Mrs O.I Raji, on a charge of assault.

Abiodun, who resides at Agbede, Ibadan in Oyo State, pleaded not guilty and was admitted to bail in the sum of  N100,000 with two sureties.

Raji ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

According to the prosecutor, Sgt. Yomi Egunjobi, the accused committed the offence on December 14 at Ikeja, Lagos.

He said that the accused beat up Miss Success Enebe for refusing his proposal.

“The accused asked Miss Enebe out but she refused his proposal. Few days later, the accused attacked her  using a plank and injured her on the head.

“After the attack, the accused ran away, leaving Miss Enebe bleeding from her injuries.” Egunjobi  said.

He said the offence contravened Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015(Revised).

The section stipulates three years imprisonment for assault.

The case was adjourned until January 9 for mention.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ironic This white man has been posing as a Nigerian Prince to scam peoplebullet
2 Dishonouring the Dead Zimbabwean man caught having sex with prostitute...bullet
3 Feeling like a baller? Here are some of Lagos’ havens of sophisticationbullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 5 types of people we don't want to see on Twitter in 2018
Slutwalk Interview with the Founder of Slutwalk Lagos
Gone Too Soon Woman tortured to death by banker husband buried amidst tears
Where You Belong Banker who tortured wife to death remanded in prison
Domestic Violence Banker arrested for allegedly torturing wife to death in Lagos
Bad Egg 22-yr-old student charged for defiling 16-yr-old school mate
Pulse Opinion Nigerian policemen are mad!
In South Korea Woman chops off husband's penis for golf addiction
Bilyaminu Bello 'Maryam has not shown any remorse after killing our brother'- Family
Incest Father docked for defiling biological daughter

Metro

Nigeria is the largest yam producing country in the world
Petty Thief Court jails 2 labourers for 6 months for stealing yam
Pope Francis has vowed to eradicate clerical extravagance in Vatican City
Desperate Times Unemployed woman allegedly carts away church property
Boiling Vinegar
Mother Like This Court remands mother in prison for allegedly pouring hot water on son
Travel Tips Top 3 destinations to ring in 2018