Man releases separate posters, set to wed two brides at once

Yup! We can finally say that the group marriage trend is here to stay.

Another man is set to wed two brides at the same time in Abia state.

However, this young man was sensitive enough to make two different posters for each bride.

The man the poster identifies as Ejindu, will be wedding both ladies, Onyeka and Ebere very soon.

What can we say? Big congrats to the trio.

The rising trend that is group marriage

Although it is yet to be recognised by the court of law, a marriage between three or more partners is now being categorised as a group marriage.

Group marriages are relationships between more than two people who consider themselves equal partners.

As with their faces, their reasons for group marriages have differed, ranging from sex to child rearing.

However, there is yet to be a group marriage among three people of the same sex recorded in Nigeria.

As strange as the arrangement might seem to the Europeans, it is even stranger to Nigerians but we seem to be taking it in stride.

A new trend

Since one man was bold enough to marry two women at the same time , there has been a rise in what is now being referred to as group marriage.

Seeing as Nigerians are known for their adaptation skills, it came as no shocker when a Deltan man got married to three women at the same time .

The man who shocked many Nigerians by deciding to tie the knots with his three brides, according to reports, actually wanted to marry six women on the same day but had to settle for three due to financial constraint.

A Facebook user, Jeke Godwin Ejiroghene who shared the story on his wall, said the wedding took place at Okpaka Town in Udu Local Government Area of the state.