Home > Gist > Metro >

Man releases separate posters, set to wed two brides at once

In Abia Another man to wed two brides, makes separate posters

The man the poster identifies as Ejindu, will be wedding both ladies, Onyeka and Ebere very soon.

  • Published:
Man set to wed two brides in Abia state play

Man set to wed two brides in Abia state

(instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Yup! We can finally say that the group marriage trend is here to stay.

Another man is set to wed two brides at the same time in Abia state.

However, this young man was sensitive enough to make two different posters for each bride.

ALSO READ: Man weds two women on the same day

The man the poster identifies as Ejindu, will be wedding both ladies, Onyeka and Ebere very soon.

What can we say? Big congrats to the trio.

Man set to marry two women in March play

Man set to marry two women in March

(instagram)

 

The rising trend that is group marriage

Although it is yet to be recognised by the court of law, a marriage between three or more partners is now being categorised as a group marriage.

Group marriages are relationships between more than two people who consider themselves equal partners.

As with their faces, their reasons for group marriages have differed, ranging from sex to child rearing.

However, there is yet to be a group marriage among three people of the same sex recorded in Nigeria.

As strange as the arrangement might seem to the Europeans, it is even stranger to Nigerians but we seem to be taking it in stride.

A new trend

Since one man was bold enough to marry two women at the same time, there has been a rise in what is now being referred to as group marriage.

Deltan man marries three women on same day play

Deltan man marries three women on same day

(facebook)

 

Seeing as Nigerians are known for their adaptation skills, it came as no shocker when a Deltan man got married to three women at the same time.

The man who shocked many Nigerians by deciding to tie the knots with his three brides, according to reports, actually wanted to marry six women on the same day but had to settle for three due to financial constraint.

Deltan man marries three women on same day play

Deltan man marries three women on same day

(facebook)

 

ALSO READ: Man set to wed two brides in March, releases pre-wedding photos

A Facebook user, Jeke Godwin Ejiroghene who shared the story on his wall, said the wedding took place at Okpaka Town in Udu Local Government Area of the state.

His marriage came shortly after a man identified as Emamuzo got married to two women at the same time in the same Delta State.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Serial Killer The full story behind Ade Lawyer's arrestbullet
2 Sad Occurrence Patients flee hospital as police declare head doctor...bullet
3 Demon Incarnate Nigerian man jailed 40 yrs for stabbing...bullet

Related Articles

In Kogi Man set to wed two brides in March, releases pre-wedding photos
2 Can Play Groom releases pre-wedding photos of his two brides [Photos]
Super Hero Another Delta man marries 3 women at once
Pulse Nigeria Poll Fabian should be happy he did not marry Dorcas, readers say
Marriage Over Man requests court to dissolve union with wife who threatened to burn him alive
Vanity Upon Vanity Deportee in tears as only son dies, wife marries best friend
Pulse List 2017 15 notable deaths of the year

Metro

NURTW chairman, Alhaji Azeez Kunle Lawal aka Kunle Poly holds thanksgiving
Ade Lawyer NURTW chairman thanks God for sparing his life
Jungle Justice is common in Nigeria
Many Days For The Thief.. Goat thieves paraded in Enugu
Juju Charm
Wonders Shall Never End Househelp caught with charms three days after resumption
The Nigerian Police Force recently killed five armed robber suspects
Police Is Your Friend Police officer spotted throwing stones at a woman [Video]