Man declared wanted after posing as a friend of groom, robbing guests

Man declared wanted after posing as a friend of groom, robbing wedding guests

The young man who sewed the same Aso-Ebi material as the friends of the groom in a bid to blend in is said to have robbed guests of their valuables.

Photos have surfaced online of a young man who is alleged to have gained entrance into a wedding ceremony which took place at Igando, Lagos State, by pretending to be a friend of the groom, before robbing the weeding guests.

A Twitter User, @Horpeholar, shared photos from the ceremony, highlighting the young man in the snaps and asking for help in locating him.

According to the post, the young man who sewed the same Aso-Ebi material as the friends of the groom in a bid to blend in is said to have robbed guests of their valuables.

He reportedly stole phones, money, and a wristwatch during the course of the ceremony.

Anyone with useful information is urged to retweet the post or mention the Twitter User's handle.

Woman who stole mobile phone at wedding party stripped naked

In Sapele, Delta State, a woman who reportedly stole a mobile phone at a wedding party has been stripped naked.

It was alleged that the disgraced woman stole some money in addition. play

It was alleged that the disgraced woman stole some money in addition.

The incident was recorded on Sunday, March 4, 2018, according to reports circulating online media. The suspect who described herself as a close associate of the newly wedded couple was given a beating after guests found her claim to be false.

An image provided by the Kemi Filani Blog showed the subject in tattered clothing following the mob determined punishment. She was rendered with no footwear following some battering by some angry community members.

It was gathered that the woman who appeared to be in the 30 to 35 age group tried to make away an undisclosed amount of money in addition.

