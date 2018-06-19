Man on the run after burning [regnant girlfriend's face, hands

news

Gruesome photos of a pregnant young lady with burns have been making the rounds on social media, causing shock and wonder in anyone that sees it.

In the photos, the young lady suffered burns to her face and hands, all reportedly caused by her boyfriend.

Instablog9ja reports that the suspect who is South African, and whose identity has been withheld, is currently on the run.

According to the reports, the suspect burnt his pregnant girlfriend with a bar heater for reasons that are yet to be ascertained.

We can only hope that the culprit is caught and punished for his crime as it has the markings of domestic violence .

Man brutally batters pregnant wife, strips her naked in public

A disturbing video of a man brutalising his pregnant wife and stripping her naked in the process, in full view of his neighbours and other onlookers in Nairobi, Kenya, has gone viral and has drawn condemnation from all and sundry.

The video which was aried by KTN News, shows the man identified as John Wachira, beating his 22-year-old pregnant wife , Justa Kawira, leaving her hospitalised after she bled heavily and passed out.

The cause of the fight, according to KTN News, was an accusation by Wachira that Kawira stole some amount of money he left at home.

Speaking of the beating she got from her husband, Kawira said Wachira claimed he could not find his money inside the house after he arrived home drunk.

"I told him I did not steal any money but he started beating me until I fled to a friend's house, before returning on Monday after he left for work."

Kawira's mother, Anne, said she had tried in vain over the years to get her daughter out of the abusive relationship .

" I have tried and tried but now, this cannot happen again. It must end now," Anne said.

The police have arrested Wachira and later released him on bail, pending investigations into the matter.