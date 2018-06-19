Man on the run after burning [regnant girlfriend's face, hands

Pulse.ng logo
Man on the run after burning pregnant girlfriend's face, hands

Madness In Practice SA man on the run after burning pregnant girlfriend with bar heater

According to the reports, the suspect burnt his pregnant girlfriend with a bar heater for reasons that are yet to be ascertained.

Domestic violence play

The article on domestic violence in the Awake! magazine was also used to help the community

(jw.org)
Gruesome photos of a pregnant young lady with burns have been making the rounds on social media, causing shock and wonder in anyone that sees it.

In the photos, the young lady suffered burns to her face and hands, all reportedly caused by her boyfriend.

READ MORE: Kenyan man brutalize wife, rapes her in public

Instablog9ja reports that the suspect who is South African, and whose identity has been withheld, is currently on the run.

The Brutalised young lady play

The Brutalised young lady

(instagram)

 

We can only hope that the culprit is caught and punished for his crime as it has the markings of domestic violence.

Man brutally batters pregnant wife, strips her naked in public

A disturbing video of a man brutalising his pregnant wife and stripping her naked in the process, in full view of his neighbours and other onlookers in Nairobi, Kenya, has gone viral and has drawn condemnation from all and sundry.

The video which was aried by KTN News, shows the man identified as John Wachira, beating his 22-year-old pregnant wifeJusta Kawira, leaving her hospitalised after she bled heavily and passed out.

A battered Kenyan wife play

A battered Kenyan wife

(KTN News)

The cause of the fight, according to KTN News, was an accusation by Wachira that Kawira stole some amount of money he left at home.

Speaking of the beating she got from her husband, Kawira said Wachira claimed he could not find his money inside the house after he arrived home drunk.

READ MORE: Husband beats wife to death in Enugu

"I told him I did not steal any money but he started beating me until I fled to a friend's house, before returning on Monday after he left for work."

Kawira's mother, Anne, said she had tried in vain over the years to get her daughter out of the abusive relationship.

 " I have tried and tried but now, this cannot happen again. It must end now," Anne said.

 The police have arrested Wachira and later released him on bail, pending investigations into the matter.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is a Reporter at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

