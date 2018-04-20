Man kills woman for saying his penis was too small

news

A 25-year-old man from Russia is in the grips of police helping in investigation after he allegedly killed a 29-year-old mother of three he had had a one-night stand with.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the deceased, Marina Kovalenko had met the suspect at a cafe in her village in Volgograd region in Russia where he offered to take her home after the café, but they ended up having sex in a garage the suspect had rented.

A police spokesman is quoted as saying “Afterwards the woman laughed at the small size of his penis.”

READ MORE: MP slaps journalist, pours drink in his face for demanding 'solidarity' fee

The source added that the mockery did not go down well with the suspect, so “He strangled the woman and then took the body to forest and buried her there.”

The man was arrested during investigations following reports of the woman’s missing.

The suspect had denied culpability for the murder, but a spokesperson for the Russian Investigative Committee said: “Under the pressure of evidence, the suspect confessed how he killed the woman and also showed where he had buried her body.

“He dug her corpse into the ground on the outskirts of the village, in the forest.”

Per the laws of Russia, the suspect is likely to be imprisoned for 15 years if found guilty for the crime.