In Ashanti, Ghana, Emmanuel Awugye, a 35-year-old farmer, has reportedly killed his wife, Ama Baduwaa, who failed to prepare his favourite 'Fufu' meal.

He subsequently committed suicide by hanging following the murder which occurred on Monday, April 23, 2018, according to Punch News.

Punch added that the man, described as a farmer, was left furious after returning home to his wife, who was three years younger.

Awugye wasn't the bit amused after finding partner in bed instead of preparing his meal of Fufu, report says.

This factor prompted a tragedy which ultimately ended the lives of both husband and wife.

The corpses of the deceased have been deposited at a morgue while local police launches an investigation.

