Hungry man kills wife who failed to prepare favourite 'Fufu' meal

A Ghanaian man who had just returned from an outing reportedly killed his wife for sleeping and leaving him to starve.

  • Published:
A man who failed to meet a plate of 'Fufu' after returning home has reportedly murdered his wife. play

(Africa)
In Ashanti, Ghana, Emmanuel Awugye, a 35-year-old farmer, has reportedly killed his wife, Ama Baduwaa, who failed to prepare his favourite 'Fufu' meal.

He subsequently committed suicide by hanging following the murder which occurred on Monday, April 23, 2018, according to Punch News.

Punch added that the man, described as a farmer, was left furious after returning home to his wife, who was three years younger.

Fredrick Nwenu, the brother of the deceased thinks her death was unnecessary.

 

Awugye wasn't the bit amused after finding partner in bed instead of preparing his meal of Fufu, report says.

This factor prompted a tragedy which ultimately ended the lives of both husband and wife.

The corpses of the deceased have been deposited at a morgue while local police launches an investigation.

Unwanted lover slices ex-boyfriend's neck with blade after argument

Following a disagreement, a woman has reportedly sliced the neck of her ex-boyfriend who earlier warned her to stop reporting him to family.

This was her response following a slap from former partner who reportedly slapped her for disobeying the order.



 

The victim was rushed to the St James Hospital, Amukpe, Delta State, where the incident occurred.

A gory image of the violent assault showed the ex-boyfriend on a bed with a deep cut to his neck.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?


Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson

