Man kills newborn baby as he cannot afford naming ceremony

Black Heart Man poisons 5-day-old son over funds for naming ceremony

The brother of the suspect revealed that at about 2:30 p.m., his younger brother poisoned his newborn son by feeding him insecticide.

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested one Habibu Bala for the alleged murder of his five-day-old son.

The suspect who is of Ningi Local Government Area of the state is alleged to have killed his son using insecticide because he could not afford to organise naming ceremony for him.

Daily Post reports that the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state, Kamal Abubakar, made the disclosure while briefing journalists on the successful operations carried out within the week.

On January 21, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Abubakar, said that the suspect’s brother, one Musa Bala, reported the case at the Ningi Police Station.

He revealed that on the same date at about 2:30 p.m., his younger brother poisoned his newborn son by feeding him insecticide.

“As a result, the baby became unconscious and was later taken to Ningi General Hospital, where a medical doctor certified him dead.” 

This arrest comes shortly after one Joseph Adetunji, allegedly bathed his son’s face with acid, and appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos on Friday, January 26.

