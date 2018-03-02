Home > Gist > Metro >

Man killed for refusing to use pedestrian bridge

Use Pedestrian Bridge! Graphic photo of man killed while crossing highway emphasizes need for safety

The death of a man who was killed while crossing a highway has emphasized a need to always use the pedestrian bridge.

A man was knocked dead by an unidentified vehicle after making to cross a highway.

A man was knocked dead by an unidentified vehicle after making to cross a highway.

In Lagos, Nigeria, a graphic photo of a man who was reportedly killed while crossing the road has emphasized a need to use the pedestrian bridge.

An image provided by Instablog9ja showed the deceased as he laid still on a tarmac. Motorists navigating through Charley Boy bus-stop where the incident occurred appeared to pay his corpse no mind.

His death seemed a self inflicted harm in a Lagos that has woken up to innovations in the area of infrastructural development.

play Graphic photo of man killed while crossing highways emphasizes need for safety

 

One of the worms that have welcomed Nigeria's awakening when it concerns a need to improve public infrastructure is non-compliance, which has often resulted in the destruction of property, full blown chaos and even death.

Pedestrians bridges in particular have seen minimal use in some locations in the country.

Areas new to the innovation due to long years spent before attention was brought to these communities appear to be dealing with a troubling withdrawal syndrome borne out of a rapid exposure to some adversities - a height designed foot path for instance.

Man killed by bus blamed for not using pedestrian bridge

Comments alluding blame have welcomed the death of a man who was killed by a commercial bus on the Apapa-Oshodi expressway, Lagos.

An observer at the scene who spoke anonymously submitted that the deceased neglected using the pedestrian bridge.

According to The Guardian News, the victim ignored using the structure which could have provided a safer means of navigation if utilized.

He was reportedly rooted from the ground by an interstate vehicle while he was attempting to cross to an opposite road direction at Hassan bus-stop.

Pedestrians observed the corpse of deceased knocked down while crossing the road.

Pedestrians observed the corpse of deceased knocked down while crossing the road.

ALSO READ: Truck with incomplete tyres is a thin line between life and death

Due to a fear of being killed by a mob who were reportedly charging towards him, the driver of the bus made for safety, driving at a fast speed along the highway.

The corpse of the departed however laid untended for a long period after the incident.

