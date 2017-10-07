Home > Gist > Metro >

Man in soup for hitting nephew with stone

Cruelty 52-yr-old man gets N200,000 bail for hitting nephew with stone

The court heard that the accused assaulted his 13-year-old nephew by hitting him with a stone on his head because he allegedly stole his money.

  • Published:
NGO urges parents to expose child molesters play

NGO urges parents to expose child molesters

(thenation)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 6, in Lagos granted N200,000 bail to a 52-year-old man, Ben Etim, who allegedly assaulted his 13-year-old nephew by hitting him with a stone on his head.

‎The Magistrate, Mr Aro Lambo, ordered the accused to produce two sureties in like sum.

‎He ordered that one of the sureties must be gainfully employed while the other must be a cleric or a community leader.

He added that the sureties must provide evidences of tax payments and their addresses verified. ‎

‎Etim, who resides at Bridge Assembly Road, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State, pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of assault and causing injury.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande, told the court that the accused committed the offences at Bridge Assembly Road, Amuwo -Odofin, at about 12.45 p.m. on August 21.

‎She said that the accused unlawfully assaulted his 13-year-old nephew by hitting him with a stone on his head which caused him physical injury because he allegedly stole his money. ‎

Osayande said the offences contravened Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 and Section 10(a) of the Lagos State Child’s Right Law 2007.

‎The court adjourned the case until October 23, for mention.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Weflo Nigerian artiste who cruised a Limousine last month, spotted...bullet
2 Sweet Death Epileptic woman dies during marathon sex with married manbullet
3 The Evil Women Do... Man dies after bumping into wife who traveled...bullet

Related Articles

Height Of Wickedness Young girl tied upside down, tortured on witchcraft allegation
Speed It Up Woman who set husband's nephew on fire enters trial
Child Abuse Nursing mother sets husband’s 10-yr-old nephew ablaze
Child Abuse Female lawyer arrested for torturing adopted daughter
Enough Is Enough "My husband releases sperm on floor during intercourse", woman tells court
Child Abuse 75-yr-old man charged for sexually assaulting teenager
Sodomy Court jails 2 blind men 6 years each for homosexuality
In Ibadan Man breaks son's arm, throws him in fire for stealing [Video]
In Lagos Father docked for allegedly assaulting 9-year-old daughter
Satanic Perverts Landlord, tenant in court for raping 13-yr-old housemaid

Metro

Court gavel.
Good For You 27-yr-old man remanded in prison over gunpoint motorcycle theft
A bus conductor doing his job.
In Lagos 'One-chance' robbers bag 14 years imprisonment
A stethoscope
In The Bag Court slams N500,000 bail on suspected quack doctor
Hangman's noose
Good Riddance Man to die by hanging for murder, armed robbery