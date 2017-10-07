Man in soup for hitting nephew with stone

A Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 6, in Lagos granted N200,000 bail to a 52-year-old man, Ben Etim, who allegedly assaulted his 13-year-old nephew by hitting him with a stone on his head.

‎The Magistrate, Mr Aro Lambo, ordered the accused to produce two sureties in like sum.

‎He ordered that one of the sureties must be gainfully employed while the other must be a cleric or a community leader.

He added that the sureties must provide evidences of tax payments and their addresses verified. ‎

‎Etim, who resides at Bridge Assembly Road, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State, pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of assault and causing injury.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande, told the court that the accused committed the offences at Bridge Assembly Road, Amuwo -Odofin, at about 12.45 p.m. on August 21.

‎She said that the accused unlawfully assaulted his 13-year-old nephew by hitting him with a stone on his head which caused him physical injury because he allegedly stole his money. ‎

Osayande said the offences contravened Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 and Section 10(a) of the Lagos State Child’s Right Law 2007.

‎The court adjourned the case until October 23, for mention.