Man in soup for hitting nephew with stone

The court heard that the accused assaulted his 13-year-old nephew by hitting him with a stone on his head because he allegedly stole his money.
The Magistrate, Mr Aro Lambo, ordered the accused to produce two sureties in like sum.
He ordered that one of the sureties must be gainfully employed while the other must be a cleric or a community leader.
He added that the sureties must provide evidences of tax payments and their addresses verified.
Etim, who resides at Bridge Assembly Road, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State, pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of assault and causing injury.
Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande, told the court that the accused committed the offences at Bridge Assembly Road, Amuwo -Odofin, at about 12.45 p.m. on August 21.
She said that the accused unlawfully assaulted his 13-year-old nephew by hitting him with a stone on his head which caused him physical injury because he allegedly stole his money.
Osayande said the offences contravened Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 and Section 10(a) of the Lagos State Child’s Right Law 2007.
The court adjourned the case until October 23, for mention.