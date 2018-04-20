news

A 23-year-old man, Kingsley Ologunro, was on Friday brought before an Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court, Ondo State, for allegedly hitting a friend on the head with a big stick, during an argument on football.

The defendant, of no fixed address and occupation, is standing trial on a two-count charge of felony and unlawful assault.

The prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant, on March 22, around 10.30 a.m. at Igodan Lisa, Okitipupa, unlawfully assaulted the complainant, one Bayo Ogunsiji, by beating him up.

Orogbemi said that the defendant, who had an argument over a football issue with the complainant, picked a big stick and wielded it on his (complainant’s) head, injuring him.

He said that the offences were contrary to, and punishable under Sections 517 and 355, Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr Banji Ayeomoni, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000, with one surety in like sum.

He said that the surety must present one year’s tax clearance as part of the bail conditions.

Ayeomoni adjourned the case until May 3 for further hearing.