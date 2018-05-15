Home > Gist > Metro >

Thai man gets over excited from porn, cuts penis

Madness In Practice This man cut his penis after getting excited over porn

The young man understandably described as a sadomasochist grabbed a knife and started to cut his manhood until the apartment was reportedly covered in blood.

  • Published:
Whisanu Srisanao play

Whisanu Srisanao

(dailymail)
News reports have revealed that a 30-year-old man in Bangkok, Thailand, reportedly cut his penis after getting too excited while watching hardcore porn.

Dailymail reports that the young man identified as Whisanu Srisanao is currently being treated for the wounds he inflicted on his penis.

According to the reports, Srisanao was watching the porn clip on a smartphone in his apartment, when he got “too excited”.



After attempting to stop the bleeding himself, Srinsanao was forced to call paramedics when he discovered that he could die from blood loss.

Paramedics who attended to Srisanao said, “The man was unwilling to co-operate fully.

"He said, “‘I was watching porn, I was watching porn.’

"He blamed the videos for making him get too excited. He would not say anything more or tell us more details. We provided medical assistance and transferred him to hospital.”

Dailymail reports that Srisanao is being treated at a local hospital, Hospital Navamin 9.

A sadomasochist is a person who finds gratification, mostly sexual, from inflicting injuries on themselves or receiving pain. It is a combination of Sadism and Masochism.

Man chops off penis, feeds it to dog

A resident of Naivasha has left many shocked after he chopped off his penis and fed it to a dog saying that they were of no use to him.

Star Kenya reports that the man identified as Karai reportedly started the shocking act on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, with a razor blade but finished off with a knife.

According to the reports, Karai's screams of pain attracted members of the public who later called the police for help.

Karai was reportedly rushed to the Naivasha subcounty hospital after bleeding heavily for 30 minutes.

A resident of the area, Joseph Chege, told journalists that the man was found half naked and bleeding heavily.

"The man claimed the Bible ordered him to discard any body part that would deter him from entering heaven," Chege said.

According to Chege the Nakai worked in one of the quarries and never interacted with other residents in the area.

Another neighbor, James Kabono aid they were trying to understand the man and the act which he described as shocking.

"He decided to cut off the most important part of the body," Kabono said.

Meanwhile, a woman at the scene of the incident claimed that Nakai was impotent which was why he chose to cut off the body part "as it was not of any service to him".

The superintendent in charge of the hospital, Joseph Mburu, confirming the incident, said that Nakai is in critical condition.

"He has been taken to the theater...we hope he shall recover," he said.

Nakai is not the only man who has been pushed to this extreme for reasons they deemed worth it that ranged from a cheating wife to inability to impregnate their patners.

