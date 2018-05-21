Man hides wife's corpse in a bucket after killing her

news

A man has been arrested in Oshodi, Lagos, following reports that he killed his wife.

He was reportedly apprehended on Monday, May 21, 2018, while trying to dispose of her corpse which was contained in a bucket, reports the Gossip Mill.

The suspect was captured following a stop and search which provided the remains of the deceased.

According to many reports, he tried to shield the content in the large container by lifting it on his head in a bid to protect it from public eyes.