Man hides wife's corpse in a bucket after killing her

Murder Man hides wife's corpse in a bucket after killing her

A man who was suspected of killing his wife was captured while trying to dispose her corpse in Oshodi.

  • Published:
Graphic Content play

You are about to view picture(s) that may be disturbing.

(Pulse)
A man has been arrested in Oshodi, Lagos, following reports that he killed his wife.

He was reportedly apprehended on Monday, May 21, 2018, while trying to dispose of her corpse which was contained in a bucket, reports the Gossip Mill.

Man hides wife's corpse in a bucket after killing her play Man hides wife's corpse in a bucket after killing her (Gossip Mill)

 

The suspect was captured following a stop and search which provided the remains of the deceased.

ALSO READ: Bloated corpse of woman murdered by husband float on Lagos Lagoon

According to many reports, he tried to shield the content in the large container by lifting it on his head in a bid to protect it from public eyes.

