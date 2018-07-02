Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Man has 3 days to find schoolgirl who went missing in his house

No Peace Of Mind Man has 7 days to find schoolgirl who went missing in his house

There is no peace of mind for a man who was last seen with a schoolgirl described as his lover. The police has ordered him to find the teen after granting him bail.

  • Published:
Man has 7 days to find schoolgirl who went missing in his house play

A 20-year-old man who took a schoolgirl to his house has less than seven days to provide her.

(Punch News)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Ikorodu, Lagos, the disappearance of a schoolgirl Bilikisu Oseni has caused a big headache for her lover, Wahis who has been ordered to produce her though he does not know  her whereabouts. He has less than seven days to find her.

It was gathered that the missing girl's mother, Fausatu was away to an event in Ogun State when she disappeared.

A dodgy Wahis brought suspicion on himself when he tried to escape from the family of the schoolgirl who launched a search for her but he claims innocence in a Punch News report.

Man has 7 days to find schoolgirl who went missing in his house play

A schoolgirl reportedly got missing while her mother attended a family event in Ogun State.

(Spacebook)

ALSO READ: 20-yr-old declared missing after leaving home to buy credit

He suspects Bilikisu Oseni might have visited a different boyfriend when he discharged her after showing him his new apartment.

“On Sunday, I went to pick her from the shop on a motorcycle. I took her to know my new apartment on Igbosoro Road.

“As she got to my place, I got a call that her mother had started complaining and was looking for her. I put her on a motorcycle to return to her mother; I never knew she did not get home. If I had known this would happen, I would have asked her to wait a little at my place or take her to their house myself.

“Some people said they sighted her at Agodo around 1pm. One of her friends, Gloria, told me that she made mention of a boyfriend who stayed alone in the Odogunyan area. I believe she is afraid that her mother will beat her up and she went to stay with the boyfriend. She must be around Odogunyan.

“We started dating in January 2018. The police have given me till Wednesday to produce her and I don’t know where else to go.

"My mother has cried endlessly over this. I have suffered seriously, including police torture. I have spent a lot of money to look for her. I can’t eat or sleep," Wahis told Punch after getting bail which included an order asking him to find the schoolgirl in seven days.

Man has 7 days to find schoolgirl who went missing in his house play

Wahis, a man believed to be responsible for the disappearance of a schoolgirl was described as his lover but he thinks she might have another.

(Citizen NG)

 

The mother noted in a comment that she felt uneasy at the Ogun State family event around the time her daughter got missing.

This prompted a quick trip back home.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Tragic Missing woman found inside Python's stomachbullet
2 Thankful! God saves man from black cobra attack while using toilet...bullet
3 Lagos Tanker Fire "Foolishness" kills Lagosians who stopped to take...bullet

Related Articles

X-Men Material Man climbs risky balcony to rescue baby from falling off tall building [Video]
In Uganda Kidnapped baby rescued from Chimpanzees
Loyal 'Maga' White lady begs EFCC to leave Yahoo Boys alone
#EndSARS Unpopular SARS nearly kill Lagosians shot at around Fela Shrine
Family Disgrace Daughter of Kenyan Bishop arrested for faking own kidnap
Destroyed By Greed Nemesis catches up on web designer who killed divorcee he met on Facebook
Hard Culture Woman and husband suffer rape in silence because of tradition
Nigerian Women The alarming reasons why our country is not safe for our females

Metro

Female police officers in Lebanon wear sexy uniforms to attract tourists
Sexy Police Female police officers in Lebanon wear sexy uniforms to attract tourists
11 members of a family hanged few days to wedding
What a world 11 members of a family hanged few days to wedding
Senior prisons officer arrested for alleged robbery
Sad Senior prisons officer arrested for alleged robbery
Femi Otedola suspends Twitter account after Lagos tanker fire
Lagos Tanker Fire Femi Otedola suspends Twitter account over fake tweets on oil tanker