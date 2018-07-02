Pulse.ng logo
Man hangs on tanker to prevent kerosene spillage

Yet To Learn Days after Berger explosion, man hangs on moving tanker to prevent kerosene spillage

A man did not seem to mind his safety in a video which captured him hanging on a truck carrying kerosene.

  • Published:
For a young man, not much lessons have been learned from the recent Berger explosion that occurred last Thursday on Otedola bridge.

A video captures him as he hanged dangerously on a moving tanker conveying kerosene to an undisclosed location.

It appeared an attempt to prevent it from leaking but a rag he held did not quite help in performing this function.

Ukan Kurugh, the owner of a Facebook profile which shared the video seemed concerned in a post published today.

Postby

Lagos insist truck owners follow safety guidelines

Following a devastating petrol tanker explosion that rendered 12 people dead last week, the Lagos State Government has issued new safety guidelines to prevent a reoccurrence.

State commissioner for transportation Mr Ladi Lawanson, gave the directive at a news conference in Alausa, Ikeja.

ALSO READ: 5 things Lagos govt says it will do to prevent another tanker explosion

The gathering had in attendance members of NUPENG and the Container Truck Association of Nigeria, reads a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report.

Days after Berger explosion, man hangs on moving tanker to prevent kerosene spillage play

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode visits scene of the petrol tanker explosion at Berger area of the State

(Twitter)

 

According to NAN, the designated trailer route -Apapa/Oworonshoki expressway via Ogudu to the Lagos/Ibadan expressway will serve truck drivers carrying fuel as they navigate the state.

We hereby call on motorists and the general public to join hands with us to prevent avoidable deaths due to the presence of vehicles unfit to ply the roads.

“Let us protect each other by asking our friends to save lives by obtaining their road worthiness certificates," Lawanson reiterates the importance of following new government guidelines.

