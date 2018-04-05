Man grows large breasts after sex with neighbour's wife

Home > Gist > Metro >

A farm manager who earlier ignored a warning against sleeping with neighbour's wife has suffered severe consequences.

  Published:
(The Nairobian)
The promiscuous lifestyle of a man, James Mutua, has brought to him severe consequences like large breasts following sex with neighbour's wife.

As a result of the abnormal growth, more afflictions such as a lack of job became one of the challenges he dealt with.

Mutua, who is 39 years old, started experiencing the condition in the year 2015. He confirmed this to The Nairobian in a report.

“I have been living like this from 2015, and it all started after I slept with my neighbor’s wife back in the village where I was working,”

“I felt a sensation around the chest and before long the breasts started developing and became big, forcing me to wear a bra and baggy jackets,” revealed James Mutua who had failed to heed a warning issued by the neighbour.

A "prominent person in Makueni County, Eastern Kenya" who reportedly offered him a job as a farm manager had made him come in contact with the wife who successfully seduced him.

Woman who murdered first husband by rubbing poison on vagina plans death of second

In a confessional mail to Ghanaian relationship counselor, David Papa Bondze-Mbir, a woman whose identity was protected has revealed how she applied poison on her vagina and nipples in a bid to kill her first husband.

Her comments were displayed on the relationship expert's Facebook wall which detailed her reasons for committing murder.

She explained that the family of the deceased attributed his death to a bad liver condition, oblivious of foul play.

Her motivation reportedly resulted from an allegation of infidelity by the late husband who cheated on her when she was only seven months pregnant.

She is now looking to repeat a similar act with current partner.

"I am in my second marriage. And yes, I am cheating on my husband. I wasn’t always like this: I used to be faithful. I used to be content with only one man. I used to love and trust, from deep within.

"However, my first husband turned me into something I never knew I could be: A murderer! I killed him, Dave… I poisoned my first husband, and watched him die in our bedroom, painfully.

"I mixed a deadly, colorless, tasteless, odorless substance with my lotion, smeared it gently on my breast, rubbed it on my vagina, put some on my lips: I coated every part of my body I knew he enjoyed putting his mouth and tongue on, and watched him swallow every bit of his own saliva, mixed with the substance.

"Dave, sometimes, a cheating, filthy, lying bastard, ought to die – for you to live. I deserved to live, Dave. I deserved to live. I’m glad our incompetent Ghanaian medical doctors could still not diagnose the true cause of his death after the autopsy.

"Everybody, including his family, all think he died from an acute liver problem. I am cheating on my current husband because I don’t want to lose another man in a marriage; so I would rather want to cheat on him too, as a form of closure – in order not to lose my mind.

"He started cheating on me when I was Seven (7) months pregnant. Smh! These foolish men eh: we give them everything, yet, they choose to fool around. I feel very sorry for this my current husband. I’m still timing him closely. His time will come," the unknown woman wrote Bondze-Mbir in a message on Facebook.

Her unapologetic disposition paints a picture of one who is willing explore any means to achieve her goals perceived ill-treatment in the hands of partner but she was however emphatic about having her name unannounced, almost bearing a paranoid reflection.

She was concerned about the security capabilities of her confidant's Facebook account which she hoped won't fall into the clutches of hackers.

“David, I know you are protecting our identities – that is why I am feeling a little bit comfortable, opening up to ONLY you.

"I am pleading with you, if you still are not so sure of how safe the security of your Facebook account is, kindly copy my message into a Word document or folder, and DELETE my message – to protect me, should anyone try hacking your system. Thank you," the woman appealed.

Her words carries the thoughts of most African women who are mostly victims of abuse in their marriages. Societal norms have made them objects receiving orders from angry spouses.

