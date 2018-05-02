Man duped of N30m jumps from 5th floor of Ibadan's UCH

news

A suicide note left behind by a man who killed himself by jumping off the 5th floor of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State, explains why he ended his own life.

The letter is however in the custody of the police according to The Sun News, which reported that he was duped of a sum of N30 million.

It was gathered that the deceased took a plunge from the building, landing his head on the ground.

A graphic photo showed him on a bare ground while another man inspected his corpse.

Teen swallows mosquito killer after parents reject her pregnancy

Her parent's disapproval of her pregnancy has encouraged a teenage girl, Abibatu, to swallow an insecticide which killed her.

The deceased, a 17-year-old teen, reportedly studied at a secondary school located in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State.

Prior to her death, she purchased a mosquito killer at a neighbouring store in a bid to kill herself.

Abibatu was found dead on Saturday, April 28, 2018, according to a source who spoke to Punch News.

“On Saturday morning, we heared that the girl was dead. We later learnt that she took mosquito killer.

"We also heard that her parents were angry with her because she got pregnant. She might have committed suicide because of the shame.

“We know her as a very calm person and we never knew she was capable of such act; we never knew she could take her own life in such a manner,” says the anonymous source.

Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, the Rivers State Police Command's Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed that the parents of the deceased are yet to file a report concerning her death.

Omoni believes that the parents are afraid to visit the police after sending her packing of their residence following the news of her pregnancy.