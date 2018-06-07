Man docked over alleged motorcycle theft

news

The Police on Wednesday arraigned a 22-year-old man, Matthew Tosin before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of a Bajaj Boxer motorcycle, valued at N320, 000.

Tosin, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the accused committed the offence with some other persons still at large on ‎June 5 at about 05: 30 a.m.

He alleged that the accused stole the motorcycle with Reg. No MUS 875 QC belonging to the complainant, Mr Daniel Okaula.

The offence contravened Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

Okaula urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the file and assemble his witnesses.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel to the accused, Mr Timi Omotosho, urged the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms, promising he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Omolola Akosile, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until June 19 for mention.