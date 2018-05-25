Home > Gist > Metro >

Man docked for alleged theft of N450, 000, 3 packs of indomie‎

The Police on Friday arraigned one Nasiru Abubakar in a Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing N450, 000, and three packs of indomie.‎

The defendant was docked on charges bordering on criminal trespass, house- breaking and theft, offences he denied committing.

Prosecutor John Okpa, told the court that ‎one Maryam Umar of Behind Yahuza Suya, Kubwa, Abuja, reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on May 11.

He said the defendant criminally trespassed into the complainant’s premises, broke into her shop, and stole N450, 000.

He added that the defendant stole ‎three packs of hungry man size indomie, and one peak milk, adding that the said items were recovered from the defendant.

Okpa said the offences contravened Sections 348, 46 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, told the court that he usually sweeps the complainant’s shop, and found the said indomie and milk in the dustbin.

The judge, Mohammed Marafa, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N450, 000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the matter until June 11 for hearing.

