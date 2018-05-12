news

Wonder shall never end. The Kotido Central Police Station in Uganda, experienced some drama after a man came in to file a complaint against Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) for allowing rats to destroy his money.

The man identified as Peter Lojok Longolangiro also arrived at the station with all five rat suspects which he accused of destroying Shillings 396, 000 he had kept in a box.

Peter also presented the damaged notes as proof of the destruction wreaked by the culprit rats.

In his defence, Peter claimed that the wild rats, which are part of the protected species by UWA, found a way into his home and entered the box where he stored his cash.

Instablog9ja reports that the police referred the complainant to the Resident State Attorney for expert advice on the case, after his complaint was heard.

The Kotido District Police Commander, Alphonse Ojangole, told URN that he has never come across such a case in his 12- year of service.

Meanwhile, the Kotido Resident State Attorney, Anthony Obwonyo Jabwor, said that the case lacks merit, adding that it should only teach people, especially those in the business industry to save their monies in the bank

Despite the verdict given by the District Police Commander, Peter insisted that the UWA should pay for the damage caused by the wild rats.

According to the father-of-ten children, this incident is the tenth of similar cases in which wild animals destroyed his property without any compensation .

Peter also noted that in 2017, he all his crops were damaged by elephants as well as other wildlife, adding that nothing was done by the UWA.

A Community warden in Kidepo wildlife reserve, Walter Odokorach, said that it’s unfortunate that Peter has lost his savings to the rats.

He, however, noted that the UWA cannot be held liable for such actions especially by rats in the house.