Man closes supermarket he opened for bae who wants him no more

After making several attempts to sustain his romance, a man has closed down a supermarket he opened for girlfriend who does not act like one.

  • Published:
Items in a supermarket are emptied into a truck.

(Newscasters)
Having suffered too much heartbreaks, a man has closed down a supermarket he opened for a girlfriend who no longer shows interest in their romance.

The boyfriend reportedly got tired of a lack of attention from his bae, a Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui.

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui lost a supermarket for not showing enough interest in her romance.

(Ghafia)

 

A source close to the actress confirmed that her committed partner has rented four apartments in favour of the nonchalant girlfriend.

He reportedly got angry following Makafui's uninterested response following a question about a car parked in front of her residence.

“This is the fourth apartment the same guy has rented for her.

"What got him even furious is that recently, he saw a four-wheel drive in the house and when he asked of the owner, Fella gave him a cheeky response and so he decided to end everything and that is why he is shutting the shop, which he rented for her,”  Instablog9ja quoted in an IG post published on Monday, June 18, 2018.

Man closes supermarket he opened for bae who wants him no more play

A shopper observes the condition of a supermarket item.

(Getty Images)

 

It was gathered that the relationship had managed to survive for a period of five years based on an intervention by Fella Makafui's mother.

