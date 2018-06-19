Man closes supermarket he opened for bae who wants him no more

news

Having suffered too much heartbreaks, a man has closed down a supermarket he opened for a girlfriend who no longer shows interest in their romance.

The boyfriend reportedly got tired of a lack of attention from his bae, a Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui.

A source close to the actress confirmed that her committed partner has rented four apartments in favour of the nonchalant girlfriend.

He reportedly got angry following Makafui's uninterested response following a question about a car parked in front of her residence.

“This is the fourth apartment the same guy has rented for her.

"What got him even furious is that recently, he saw a four-wheel drive in the house and when he asked of the owner, Fella gave him a cheeky response and so he decided to end everything and that is why he is shutting the shop, which he rented for her,” Instablog9ja quoted in an IG post published on Monday, June 18, 2018.

It was gathered that the relationship had managed to survive for a period of five years based on an intervention by Fella Makafui's mother.