If not for timely intervention, a man would have killed his own mother in Akwa Ibom state.

According to reports, the National Security Council of Akpakip Eyo-Abasi Youth Association arrested a man who tried to kill his mother.

The man's identity was not revealed. An eyewitness by the name of Barron Ita stated the incident happened at 4 a.m on Sunday, October 15, 2017, at Anwana Abia Lane by Louis Ating Street, Oron.

The man reportedly inflicted injuries on his mother and a child found in the house. Thankfully his mother did not die. She is currently at a hospital responding well to treatment.

"The said suspect, who is reportedly an indigene of Udung Uko LGA, has been handed over to the Police while the mother who sustained a serious injury is currently receiving emergency treatment at the hospital," said Barron Ita.