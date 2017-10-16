Home > Gist > Metro >

Evil Child :  Man caught trying to kill his own mother

Evil Child Man caught trying to kill his own mother

A man nearly tried to kill his mum and a child in Akwa Ibom state.

  • Published:
The man who allegedly tried to kill his mum play

The man who allegedly tried to kill his mum

(Information NG )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

If not for timely intervention, a man would have killed his own mother in Akwa Ibom state.

According to reports, the National Security Council of Akpakip Eyo-Abasi Youth Association arrested a man who tried to kill his mother.

The man's identity was not revealed. An eyewitness by the name of  Barron Ita stated the incident happened at 4 a.m on Sunday, October 15, 2017, at  Anwana Abia Lane by Louis Ating Street, Oron.

The photo of the man, his mother and a child play

The photo of the man, his mother and a child

(Information NG )

 

The man reportedly inflicted injuries on his mother and a child found in the house. Thankfully his mother did not die. She is currently at a hospital responding well to treatment.

"The said suspect, who is reportedly an indigene of Udung Uko LGA, has been handed over to the Police while the mother who sustained a serious injury is currently receiving emergency treatment at the hospital," said Barron Ita.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Freak Like That Haier Thermocool employee rapes client's maidbullet
2 Wasted Generation Nigerians angry with girl who posted nude birthday...bullet
3 Denis Sassou Nguesso Congo's president rocked by scandal following...bullet

Related Articles

Tech The 20 most notable new TV shows this fall, ranked from worst to best
Okorocha 7 times Governor has baffled Nigerians
Tech The company behind 'Get Out' and 'Split' dominates the weekend box office with its new movie (CMCSA)
In Afghanistan Taliban reject rape, murder claims of freed Canadian hostage
In Canada Freed hostage says Taliban murdered his baby, raped wife

Metro

Jacob Zuma's statue
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo Yvonne Chaka Chaka deserves a statue not Zuma
In Nigeria This man bought 15 cars and built four houses after selling human parts
L-R: Senior Brand Manager, Heineken, Obabiyi Fagade; Founder, Style House Files & LFDW, Omoyemi Akerele; Assistant Brand Manager, Heineken, Aminah Jagun; Marketing Director, NB Plc, Franco Maria Maggi; and Portfolio Manager International and National Brands, NB Plc, Tokunbo Adodo at the #HeinekenLFDW17 Press Cocktail held at the Heineken House, Ikoyi, Lagos on Friday.
Heineken Beer brand set to inspire the world with first ever African Inspired Fashion Collection at the Lagos Fashion Design Week 2017
Graphic Content
Ritual Alert Corpse of unidentified lady dumped by roadside in Delta [Graphic Photos]