Man caught defiling teenager in Kogi

The incident occurred today, Wednesday, March 28, 2018.
According to Instablog9ja, the incident occurred today, Wednesday, March 28, 2018.
Paedophile caught defiling a girl in Kogi State . . A suspected pedophile met his Waterloo, today, in Anyigba, Kogi State, after being caught while defiling an underage teenager. . . The suspect was mobbed by irate youths of the community. He was subsequently beaten and paraded naked before being handed over to the police.
He was tortured by some residents and paraded naked before handing him over to the police.