Man caught defiling teenager in Kogi

Paedophile caught defiling a girl in Kogi State . . A suspected pedophile met his Waterloo, today, in Anyigba, Kogi State, after being caught while defiling an underage teenager. . . The suspect was mobbed by irate youths of the community. He was subsequently beaten and paraded naked before being handed over to the police.

