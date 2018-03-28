Home > Gist > Metro >

Man caught defiling teenager in Kogi

The incident occurred today, Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

  Published:
(National Helm)
A suspected pedophile was caught defiling a teenager in Anyigba, Kogi State.

According to Instablog9ja, the incident occurred today, Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

 

He was tortured by some residents and paraded naked before handing him over to the police.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

