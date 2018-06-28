Man called a rapist adds fire to #BergerToAjah Twitter trend

news

Today, the hashtag #BergerToAjah became a hit on Twitter after a female commenter Damilola Marcus accused a man of raping her friend . His comeback was brutal.

The alleged rapist Uche Daniel it was gathered forced the 'victim' Bimbo Ajao into have sex with him. This reportedly happened against her will but he denies this report.

A screenshot displayed on Twitter showed the comments made by Marcus alleging rape.

It appeared a response to an earlier mention by Daniel.

A Twitter comment accusing him of raping a woman who paid him a visit did not seem pleasing to Uche Daniel who retorted in a series of responses.

One of his remarks touched on anger as he vowed to bring his accusers to the law if they ever cross paths.

To protect his name, the alleged rapist who claimed that the sex was consensual backed up his claim with a screenshot showing a conversation with Ajao.

Imagine answering a phone call from an angry Bryan Mills in the movie "Taken" - that feeling of dread may have crossed Ajao's mind in her response expressing that Uche Daniel never raped her.

She explained an earlier experience of rape had encouraged her to give in to Daniel after much pressure.

Bimbo Ajao understands that recent development has made her an unpopular figure on Twitter but she has made a resolve to live with the result.