Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Man called a rapist adds fire to #BergerToAjah Twitter trend

Demolition Man Man takes down female squad who called him a rapist in #BergerToAjah sexcapade

A man's response to a rape charge has inspired the alleged victim to come up with a better explanation clearing him of the accusation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Today, the hashtag #BergerToAjah became a hit on Twitter after a female commenter Damilola Marcus accused a man of raping her friend. His comeback was brutal.

The alleged rapist Uche Daniel it was gathered forced the 'victim' Bimbo Ajao into have sex with him. This reportedly happened against her will but he denies this report.

Man takes down female squad who called him a rapist in #BergerToAjah sexcapade play

On Twitter, there is a debate about the innocence of a man alleged to have raped a female guest.

(YouTube (Actual Persons Not In Image))

 

A screenshot displayed on Twitter showed the comments made by Marcus alleging rape.

It appeared a response to an earlier mention by Daniel.

'Demolition man' unleashes calming blows

A Twitter comment accusing him of raping a woman who paid him a visit did not seem pleasing to Uche Daniel who retorted in a series of responses.

One of his remarks touched on anger as he vowed to bring his accusers to the law if they ever cross paths.

ALSO READ: Lady raped by uncle survives and gives hope to abused people

 

To protect his name, the alleged rapist who claimed that the sex was consensual backed up his claim with a screenshot showing a conversation with Ajao.

Imagine answering a phone call from an angry Bryan Mills in the movie "Taken" - that feeling of dread may have crossed Ajao's mind in her response expressing that Uche Daniel never raped her.

She explained an earlier experience of rape had encouraged her to give in to Daniel after much pressure.

Man takes down female squad who called him a rapist play

Bimbo Ajao explains herself in a Twitter thread.

(Twitter/@b_moree_)

 

Bimbo Ajao understands that recent development has made her an unpopular figure on Twitter but she has made a resolve to live with the result.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Money Ritual Man begs to complete ritual process after being found...bullet
2 Crucify Them Couple arrested for brutalising 13-yr-old nephewbullet
3 Tragic Missing woman found inside Python's stomachbullet

Related Articles

Set-Up Journalist falls for trap which caught him in bed with married woman
Stranger Things Man bites baby girl he was trying to rape just to deceive mum
Becoming A Monster Boy, 11, arrested for raping 7-yr-old boy
Pervert In The Family 43-yr-old rapes 11-yr-old niece
King Kong 5 men raped by gay baboon admitted in hospital
Cleaning The Land Homes belonging to Ondo rape suspects purified with 'juju'
Final Scores Grandpa rapes and impregnates girl he often sends on errands
Online Dating 5 ways to protect yourself from a potential rapist
Online Dating Pastor drugs and rapes menstruating school girl he met on Facebook

Metro

Over 10 cars reportedly in flame as petrol tanker falls off bridge at Berger, Lagos
In Lagos Over 10 cars reportedly in flame as petrol tanker falls off bridge at Berger
Daughters plan with mum to kill strict dad who won't allow jeans at home
Deadly Women Daughters plan with mum to kill strict dad who won't allow jeans at home
American Mega Millions How Nigerians can play for the $232 million jackpot
Woman poisons 88 people because relatives mocked her cooking
So Sad Woman poisons 88 people because relatives mocked her cooking