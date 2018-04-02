Home > Gist > Metro >

Man burns brother's girlfriend to death for refusing to give him sex

Unthinkable Lady dies after boyfriend's elder brother set her ablaze for denying him sex

Ebor Lovina from Nigeria’s Edo state was rushed to the hospital, but died as a result of the severe injuries sustained from the attack.

A young Nigerian graduate has lost her life after her boyfriend’s elder brother set her ablaze for refusing to have sex with him.

Ebor Lovina from Nigeria’s Edo state was rushed to the hospital, but died as a result of the severe injuries sustained from the attack.

Before her unfortunate death, Ebor Lovina was a graduate of Ambrose Alli University located in Ekpoma.

A report by yabaleftpnline.ng indicated that she had also worked at the Sun-Ray Hotel & Suites along Benin-Sapele, Oghoghobi Town, Benin City.

The alleged perpetrator had reportedly been worrying the deceased with sex advances, but the lady declined to kowtow to his diabolical demands, hence his atrocious act.

It is unclear whether the perpetrator has been arrested and what charges have been proffered against him.

Friends of the deceased lady have been eulogizing her on Facebook.

Below are more photos of the lady:

