Man brags about eating snake meat able to cure HIV, improve sex power

Delta state-based Urevbu Collins Aghogho posted pictures of a snake whose meat reportedly cures HIV.

A Facebook user who killed a big snake in a hunt thinks the reptile is capable of curing HIV and can improve sexual performance when eaten.

A man living in Delta state, Urevbu Collins Aghogho, who recently killed a big snake has bragged about the potency of its meat believed to be able to cure HIV while also improving the sex power of a man.

Aghogho who is based in Warri, showed off the kill on Monday, February 19, 2018.

In addition to the sexual benefits obtainable from the meat, the Delta State University graduate also mentioned that consuming parts of the reptile can solve problems relating to back pain.

"What a beautiful snake meat filled Sunday. .I got this reptile for lunch...we don't joke with 'orodeko' if u can relate.

"Them say this meat (snake meat) dey cure back pain n Hiv Aids n he dey make man banana dey strong," he wrote.

A picture provided by Urevbu Collins Aghogho showed his prize in a ready-to-eat state.

Scary looking bird killed in Nigerian town of Ogbomosho

Some youths in the town of Ogbomosho, Oyo State, Nigeria have gathered attention after killing a scary looking bird with features like a vulture.

According to reports, the incident has caused confusion among community members but that didn't prevent them from trooping out in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the weird creature which was shot dead on Friday, January 26, 2018.

Youths in Ogbomosho, Oyo State reportedly killed a vulture-like animal and have paraded it on the street. play

Youths in Ogbomosho, Oyo State reportedly killed a vulture-like animal and have paraded it on the street.

An image showed a bunch of youngsters march down a street while holding their strange prize.

