Man born without penis prepares to have sex for the first time

Andrew Wardle from Manchester was born with bladder exstrophy, a condition said to be suffered by one-in-20-million people.

  Published:
A 44-year-old British man who was born without a penis is getting himself ready to have sex for the first time after doctors have been able to surgically fit a bionic manhood for him.

He has not been able to sleep with his longtime girlfriend, Fedra Fabian, but hopefully, after a six month grace period doctors advised him to wait, he will finally break his virginity.

Reports say Andrew had attempted to commit suicide in 2012, but that was foiled after he had been referred to Dan Wood, a consultant urologist at UCLH in London.

Now that he is finally going to enjoy life like any other man, one would have expected that Andrew would have been elated, but having sex seems to be the least of his priorities now.

Man born without penis prepares to have sex for the first time play

 

READ MORE: Woman, 23, born without a vagina has one made out of FISH SKIN

He said: “I’m very excited that I can move on now. But I think having sex for the first time is more of a big deal for everyone else than it is for me.

“I’ve spent 44 years without a penis and I’ve coped with not having sex for all that time. It will take me a while to get in the swing of things.

“Of course, I’m looking forward to it. But, for me, it’s not the be-all-and-end-all. It’s a by-product of the operation. It will enable me to feel part of society.”

It is excusable of Andrew to not prioritise sex now, but he may have a change of mind after using his £50,000 penis for the first time.

For now, Andrew is in pain and must wait to until he is healed before he can have good unprecedented time with Fedra Fabian.

He said: “I’m feeling good because they’ve given me painkillers but I’m sure I will feel a bit sore later on. I do feel different. I’m very aware there’s some robotics inside me but it feels a part of me now. I’m very aware that I am half-human half-robot at the moment. I’m like the bionic man. I will even be able to perform if I am drunk.”

