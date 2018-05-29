news

In Port Harcourt, Rivers State, a man who seemed bent on committing suicide paid no attention to a crowd who called for him to get down from an electric pole.

This was revealed in a footage which captured a late evening in Port Harcourt.

A Facebook profile, Efcc Chiko confirmed that the incident occurred on Sunday, May 27, 2018.

The sum of N1 million failed to appeal to the suicidal man according to Chiko's post shared on the day of the event.

"Happening Now at Jevinik PH. This Young man wanted to commit suicide and climbed a high tension wire.

"He was beg with 1million naira to climb down..the boy refused and went high before he was finally electrocuted and fell from the pole," Efcc Chiko expressed on his page.

A group of people including Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministries, gathered by a roadside as they nurtured hope of a positive response.

But an electrical spark much earlier before they could get one. It sent the suicidal man tumbling down the ground yet he surprisingly survived.

Observed were however sure about the condition of one his hands which is believed to have suffered a damage that may render it permanently useless.