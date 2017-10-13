Man beaten to death for beheading sister

A middle-aged man identified only as Jonah, has been beaten to death by an angry mob in Otukpa community in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State after he allegedly beheaded his sister.

Daily Post reports that Jonah who was mentally deranged, got into a heated argument with his sister on the morning of Thursday, October 12, 2017, and in the heat of the disagreement, he picked up a machete and cut off her head.

After killing his sister, Jonah took to his heels but youths in the area gave him a chase, caught up with him and gave him the beating of his life.

While the beating was going on, someone alerted the police who came and managed to rescue him and took him to the station but he later gave up the ghost due to the severe injuries he had sustained during the beating.