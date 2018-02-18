Home > Gist > Metro >

Man bags 40 years in jail for murder of ex-girlfriend

Demon Incarnate Nigerian man jailed 40 yrs for stabbing ex-girlfriend over 30 times

The suspect was convicted by a Fort Bend County jury of fatally stabbing and killing Evelyne Epiepang in her Houston home in 2015.

  • Published:
The suspect, Osa Alohaneke, and the victim, Evelyne Epiepang play

The suspect, Osa Alohaneke, and the victim, Evelyne Epiepang

(instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 59-year-old Nigerian man identified as Osa Alohaneke, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend.

The suspect was convicted by a Fort Bend County jury of fatally stabbing and killing Evelyne Epiepang in her Houston home in 2015.

ALSO READ: Nigerian lady killed 2 weeks after wedding, husband on the run [Graphic Photos]"

Fort Bend County’s Chief Family Violence Prosecutor, Amanda Bolin, said Epiepang called the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office around 5 pm on April 8, 2015, to report that her ex-boyfriend had been threatening to kill her and she wanted him out of her house.

After Alohaneke left, sheriff’s deputies took a report from Evelyne before she left to stay with her friend, Veronica.

At about 7 p.m., Evelyne learned that Osa has back at her home and was banging on the front door.

Houston Chronicle reports that Evelyne called the sheriff’s office for their assistance once again but before deputies arrived, Evelyne and Veronica went back to Evelyne’s home thinking Osa was gone.

According to the reports, Osa appeared behind Evelyne and Veronica as they entered the house and locked the door behind him.

An argument reportedly ensues and the convict pulled a knife from under his shirt.

Attacking Veronica first, Osa cut her face and stabbed her so hard in the arm that it fractured a bone.

The convict later attacked Evelyne and stabbed her over 30 times.

Evelyne managed to call 911 sometime during the attack, during which her screams and pleas as she died were recorded.

ALSO READ: Man stabs wife to death 40 times on suspicion of cheating

After killing Evelyne, Osa asked Veronica to go ahead and call the sheriff because he had “completed his mission.”

Deputies reportedly arrived at the scene and found the defendant in the front yard with his hands covered in blood while he spoke with his attorney.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Serial Killer The full story behind Ade Lawyer's arrestbullet
2 Magical Thief Snake beheaded for stealing phones and money in New...bullet
3 Sad Occurence Patients flee hospital as police declare head doctor...bullet

Related Articles

Deadly Superstitions Man stopped from killing son who tried to murder him in dream
Harry Uzoka Third man charged with the murder of young model
Gruesome Murder Woman beheads husband, dumps body parts in different places
Light Out Young man dies mysteriously after birthday celebration
Chislehurst Murder London police investigate killing of Nigerian teenager, Oluwadamilola Odeyingbo
Incredible Nigerian wife allegedly kills hubby over affair with apprentice in Cameroon
Konji Murder School teacher stabs husband to death for denying her sex
Gory Sight Construction site worker dies instantly after falling off scaffolding (Graphic Content)
Football Crazy Sports fanatic murders wife for changing football programme
Pulse List 2017 15 notable deaths of the year

Metro

Surajudeen Balogun
Unrepentant Soul Police arrest ex-convict for duping policewoman on Facebook
Fictional North Korean Twitter account trolls Nigeria
"Black Panther" Fictional North Korean Twitter account trolls Nigeria
Segun Lawoye and Toyin Samuel
Technological Advancements CCTV footage leads to arrest of criminal couple, two others
Man set to marry two women in March
In Kogi Man set to wed two brides in March, releases pre-wedding photos