Man bags 40 years in jail for murder of ex-girlfriend

A 59-year-old Nigerian man identified as Osa Alohaneke, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend.

The suspect was convicted by a Fort Bend County jury of fatally stabbing and killing Evelyne Epiepang in her Houston home in 2015.

Fort Bend County’s Chief Family Violence Prosecutor, Amanda Bolin, said Epiepang called the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office around 5 pm on April 8, 2015, to report that her ex-boyfriend had been threatening to kill her and she wanted him out of her house.

After Alohaneke left, sheriff’s deputies took a report from Evelyne before she left to stay with her friend, Veronica.

At about 7 p.m., Evelyne learned that Osa has back at her home and was banging on the front door.

Houston Chronicle reports that Evelyne called the sheriff’s office for their assistance once again but before deputies arrived, Evelyne and Veronica went back to Evelyne’s home thinking Osa was gone.

According to the reports, Osa appeared behind Evelyne and Veronica as they entered the house and locked the door behind him.

An argument reportedly ensues and the convict pulled a knife from under his shirt .

Attacking Veronica first, Osa cut her face and stabbed her so hard in the arm that it fractured a bone.

The convict later attacked Evelyne and stabbed her over 30 times .

Evelyne managed to call 911 sometime during the attack, during which her screams and pleas as she died were recorded.

After killing Evelyne, Osa asked Veronica to go ahead and call the sheriff because he had “completed his mission.”

Deputies reportedly arrived at the scene and found the defendant in the front yard with his hands covered in blood while he spoke with his attorney.